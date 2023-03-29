Jared Bednar didn’t need to deliver a pregame speech about playoff implications.

Colorado Avalanche players understood: Beat the Minnesota Wild, one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and lead the Central Division. The biggest game of the regular season, in control of your own postseason destiny.

“Everyone kind of has the same goal, right?” Bednar told reporters after morning skate at Ball Arena. “Win the division, try to win the conference and try to win the league. To a certain extent, you keep those goals in mind throughout the course of the year. Now, here you are, under 10 games to go and you’re trying to still accomplish those goals. It’s just about being a competitor.”

Nathan MacKinnon put it bluntly: “Just for home ice (advantage), that’s all it’s for. It’s not a moral victory or anything. We have the players to do it.”

On Wednesday night, with a sellout Ball Arena crowd bringing a playoff atmosphere, the Avalanche failed to capitalize in a 4-2 defeat. Avalanche defensive miscues — like giving up a shorthanded goal — sunk their chances while struggling to solve Wild netminder Filip Gustavsson. Lars Eller scored with under seven minutes left in regulation to make it a one-goal game. But the comeback ultimately fell short.

The loss keeps Colorado at second place in the Central (94 points) with just eight regular season games to play. Minnesota remains out front with 97 points.

The Wild entered Wednesday night surging with 15 wins over their previous 20 games. They have just one regulation loss since the Avs beat them back in mid-February. Then Minnesota took a one-goal lead early in the first period against Colorado after goaltender Alexandar Georgiev unknowingly cleared the puck to a Wild defender.

The Avalanche responded when Bowen Byram shook Ball Arena with the loudest reaction of this season.

Byram, after a hooking penalty, exited the box just as the puck crossed the blue line for a clean breakaway. Byram beat Gustavsson with a slick wrister, and his fist-pump celebration matched the huge crowd roar.

That momentum, however, proved to be short-lived. Minnesota added a net-front goal from Sam Steel to regain the lead entering the second period. Steel outbattled Sam Girard for puck possession for a 2-1 Minnesota advantage. It got worse.

The Wild added a shorthanded goal later in the second period when Cale Makar misplayed a puck in the neutral zone; allowing a free breakaway scoring chance for Frederick Gaudreau. He cashed the opportunity to put Minnesota ahead by two goals. The Avs had two power play chances in the third period — two-of-four total on the night — but they were unable to capitalize. Colorado snapped a 12-game streak of scoring at least one power-play goal. Eller added a late goal on a redirect at the crease from Devon Toews. It was too little, too late. Minnesota added an empty net goal in the final moments.

Last year, on their path to winning the Stanley Cup, the frontrunning Avalanche were seeded first in the Western Conference. That didn’t seem possible earlier this season when Colorado lost six of seven in January. The Avs since flipped a switch, and entering Wednesday night, had won nine of their last 10 games.

Colorado will be tested once again Saturday night when third-place Dallas visits Ball Arena.

But how truly important is winning the Central Division?

“Depending how you look at it, there are rewards to finishing first,” Bednar said pregame. “You get to face what should be a weaker opponent come playoff time. Certainly, we don’t want to run into the Wild in the first round if we can help it, right? They’re the hottest team in the league.”

Polin signed

The Avalanche signed one of the most productive college hockey players in the country last season.

Western Michigan forward Jason Polin agreed to a one-year contract with the team starting in 2023-24, the Avs announced Wednesday, with Polin joining the Colorado Avalanche (AHL) for the remainder of this season on a professional tryout contract.

Polin, 23, tallied 47 points last season as a WMU senior and captain. He led all NCAA skaters with 30 goals and was named a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker award. The winger also played in 157 career USHL games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2016-19).

Wild 4, Avalanche 2

What happened: Colorado failed to take the Central Division lead by losing arguably the most important game of the regular season for playoff seeding.

What went right: The Avs tied the game midway through the first period when Bowen Byram exited the penalty box and scored on a breakaway. Lars Eller scored another goal late in the game.

What went wrong: There were a combined four penalties in the first period. Minnesota led three minutes into regulation when Joel Eriksson Ek went between the legs to assist a Marcus Johansson goal. Minnesota went back ahead later in the first when Sam Steel outmuscled Sam Girard at the net front and scored. Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. Minnesota added a empty net goal in the final seconds.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 25-of-28 saves. Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson stopped 42 of Colorado’s 44 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (44-24-6) host the Dallas Stars (40-20-14), 7 p.m. Saturday (Altitude) at Ball Arena