With the No. 27 overall pick, the Colorado Avalanche select...

We’re nearing the answer.

The NHL draft begins next week — June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville — with the Avs currently holding four picks: No. 27 (1st), No. 155 (5th), No. 197 (6th) and No. 219 (7th).

Here are the prospects and trends Avalanche fans should know leading up to the NHL draft:

First-round mock drafts

The Denver Gazette compiled results of four different NHL mock drafts for national analyst predictions on how the Avs will use their first-round selection.

NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman / Pick: Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA) / A physical player at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds as a college freshman last season.

NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale / Pick: David Edstrom, C, Frolunda HC (SweHL) / A strong two-way forward who keeps rising on draft boards.

The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler / Pick: Eduard Sale, LW, Brno Kometa (Czech) / Touts high-end skill but inconsistencies make him a late first-round possibility.

The Sporting News’ Bryan Murphy / Pick: Daniil But, LW, Loko Yaroslavl (Rus-MHL) / Projected by some as a top-10 selection and others as a second-round pick.

Trade possibilities?

The Avalanche secured their starting goaltender last season, Alexandar Georgiev, in a trade during the NHL draft. It’s entirely possible we’ll see a similar move to acquire a top-six forward with captain Gabriel Landeskog out next season and the Avalanche still searching for a reliable No. 2 center.

Some names to consider? It makes sense for general manager Chris MacFarland to inquire about players like Alex DeBrincat (Senators) and Pierre Luc-Dubois (Jets). He should also consider more depth options like Kevin Hayes (Flyers) and Yegor Sharangovich (Devils). The Avalanche have done well re-tooling their roster in the trade market over recent years.

Late-round value

Colorado holds three picks between the fifth and seventh rounds. Is it possible to find real talent late in the draft? Absolutely. Here’s a look back at three of the biggest draft gems in team history.

—C Milan Hejduk, 1994, No. 84 (4th): His No. 23 jersey hangs from the rafters after playing 1,000-plus games entirely for the Nordiques/Avalanche.

—D John Michael Liles, 2000, No. 159 (5th): Spent seven seasons in Colorado while totaling 68 goals and 207 assists. Named to the NHL’s all-rookie team.

—RW Radim Vrbata, 1999, No. 212 (7th): Played two of his 16 NHL seasons with the Avalanche. Recorded 623 career points between seven different teams.

More Avs draft history

—Colorado has made 11 first-round picks since 2010. Here’s the positional breakdown: eight forwards, three defensemen and zero goalies.

—Here are the Avs' first-round selections over the past five years: 2022 (None), 2021 (F Oscar Olausson), 2020 (D Justin Barron), 2019 (D Bowen Byram) and 2018 (F Martin Kaut).

—Avalanche president of hockey operations Joe Sakic was drafted 15th overall in 1987 by the Quebec Nordiques.