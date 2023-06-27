Let the countdown begin.

Only 106 days until the Colorado Avalanche embark on the 2023-24 NHL season.

The team announced its 82-game schedule Tuesday with Colorado’s opener on the road Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Kings. The Avs return to Ball Arena for their first home game Oct. 19 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado is the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup (+800, BetMGM) after being ousted in a first-round playoff matchup with Seattle last season.

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season go on sale 10 a.m. July 13 at ColoradoAvalanche.com.

A few notes on the Avs’ upcoming schedule:

—This marks the first road opener for the Avs since 2017. But it is the third consecutive time they will play the Blackhawks in their first game.

—Colorado is playing in eight sets of back-to-back games, tied for the fewest since franchise relocation.

—The team’s longest homestands are five games between Dec. 5-13 and March 22-30. The longest road trip is six games coming out of the All-Star break between Feb. 5-15.

—The Avalanche’s busiest month is December with 15 games scheduled.

—Colorado will host the San Jose Sharks on New Year's Eve at Ball Arena.

OCTOBER

Oct. 11; 8 p.m.; at Los Angeles Kings

Oct. 14; 8 p.m.; at San Jose Kings

Oct. 17; 8 p.m.; at Seattle Kraken

Oct. 19; 8:30 p.m.; vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Oct. 21; 7 p.m.; vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Oct. 24; 6 p.m.; at NY Islanders

Oct. 26; 5 p.m.; at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oct. 29; 11 a.m.; at Buffalo Sabres

NOVEMBER

Nov. 1; 7:30 p.m.; vs. St. Louis Blues

Nov. 4; 8 p.m.; at Vegas Golden Knights

Nov. 7; 8 p.m.; vs. New Jersey Devils

Nov. 9; 7 p.m.; vs. Seattle Kraken

Nov. 11; 7 p.m.; vs. St. Louis Blues

Nov. 13; 8 p.m.; at Seattle Kraken

Nov. 15; 7 p.m.; vs. Anaheim Ducks

Nov. 18; 7 p.m.; at Dallas Stars

Nov. 20; 6 p.m.; at Nashville Predators

Nov. 22; 8 p.m.; vs. Vancouver Canucks

Nov. 24; 6:30 p.m.; at Minnesota Wild

Nov. 25; 8 p.m.; vs. Calgary Flames

Nov. 27; 7 p.m.; vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Nov. 30; 7 p.m.; at Arizona Coyotes

DECEMBER

Dec. 2; 8 p.m.; at Anaheim Ducks

Dec. 3; 6 p.m.; at Los Angeles Kings

Dec. 5; 7 p.m.; vs. Anaheim Ducks

Dec. 7; 7 p.m.; vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dec. 9; 7 p.m.; vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m.; vs. Calgary Flames

Dec. 13; 8 p.m.; vs. Buffalo Sabres

Dec. 16; 5 p.m.; at Winnipeg Jets

Dec. 17; 6 p.m.; vs. San Jose Sharks

Dec. 19; 6:30 p.m. at Chicago Blackhawks

Dec. 21; 7 p.m.; vs Ottawa Senators

Dec. 23; 7 p.m.; vs. Arizona Coyotes

NHL HOLIDAY BREAK

Dec. 27; 7 p.m.; at Arizona Coyotes

Dec. 29; 6 p.m.; at St. Louis Blues

Dec. 31; 6 p.m.; vs. San Jose Sharks

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

JANUARY

Jan 2; 7 p.m.; vs. NY Islanders

Jan. 4; 6 p.m.; at Dallas Stars

Jan. 6; 2 p.m.; vs. Florida Panthers

Jan. 8; 7 p.m.; vs. Boston Bruins

Jan. 10; 8 p.m.; vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Jan 13; 5 p.m.; at Toronto Maple Leafs

Jan. 15; 5 p.m.; at Montreal Canadiens

Jan. 16; 5 p.m.; at Ottawa Senators

Jan. 18; 5 p.m.; at Boston Bruins

Jan. 20; 11 a.m.; at Philadelphia Flyers

Jan. 24; 7:30 p.m.; vs. Washington Capitals

Jan. 26; 7 p.m.; vs. Los Angeles Kings.

BYE WEEK / NHL ALL-STAR BREAK

FEBRUARY

Feb. 5; 5 p.m.; at NY Rangers

Feb. 6; 5 p.m.; at New Jersey Devils

Feb. 8; 6 p.m.; at Carolina Hurricanes

Feb. 10; 4 p.m.; at Florida Panthers

Feb. 13; 5 p.m.; at Washington Capitals

Feb. 15; 5 p.m.; at Tampa Bay Lightning

Feb. 18; 4 p.m.; vs. Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 20; 7 p.m.; vs. Vancouver Canucks

Feb. 22; 5 p.m.; at Detroit Red Wings

Feb. 24; 5 p.m.; vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Feb. 27; 7 p.m.; vs. Dallas Stars

Feb. 29, 7 p.m.; at Chicago Blackhawks

MARCH

March 2; 4 p.m.; at Nashville

March 4; 7 p.m.; vs. Chicago Blackhawks

March 6; 7: 30 p.m.; vs. Detroit Red Wings

March 8; 7 p.m.; vs. Minnesota Wild

March 12; 7 p.m.; at Calgary Flames

March 13; 8:30 p.m.; at Vancouver Canucks

March 16; 8 p.m.; at Edmonton Oilers

March 19; 6 p.m.; at St. Louis Blues

March 22; 7 p.m.; vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

March 24; 12 p.m.; vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

March 26; 7 p.m.; vs. Montreal Canadiens

March 28; 7 p.m.; vs. NY Rangers

March 30; 4 p.m.; vs. Nashville Predators

APRIL

April 1; 5 p.m.; vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

April 4; 6 p.m.; at Minnesota Wild

April 5; 7 p.m.; at Edmonton Oilers

April 7; 8 p.m.; vs. Dallas Stars

April 9 ; 7:30 p.m.; vs. Minnesota Wild

April 13; 2 p.m.; vs. Winnipeg Jets

April 14; 1:30 p.m.; at Vegas Golden Knights

April 18; 7:30 p.m.; vs. Edmonton Oilers