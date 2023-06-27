Let the countdown begin.
Only 106 days until the Colorado Avalanche embark on the 2023-24 NHL season.
The team announced its 82-game schedule Tuesday with Colorado’s opener on the road Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Kings. The Avs return to Ball Arena for their first home game Oct. 19 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado is the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup (+800, BetMGM) after being ousted in a first-round playoff matchup with Seattle last season.
Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season go on sale 10 a.m. July 13 at ColoradoAvalanche.com.
A few notes on the Avs’ upcoming schedule:
—This marks the first road opener for the Avs since 2017. But it is the third consecutive time they will play the Blackhawks in their first game.
—Colorado is playing in eight sets of back-to-back games, tied for the fewest since franchise relocation.
—The team’s longest homestands are five games between Dec. 5-13 and March 22-30. The longest road trip is six games coming out of the All-Star break between Feb. 5-15.
—The Avalanche’s busiest month is December with 15 games scheduled.
—Colorado will host the San Jose Sharks on New Year's Eve at Ball Arena.
OCTOBER
Oct. 11; 8 p.m.; at Los Angeles Kings
Oct. 14; 8 p.m.; at San Jose Kings
Oct. 17; 8 p.m.; at Seattle Kraken
Oct. 19; 8:30 p.m.; vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Oct. 21; 7 p.m.; vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Oct. 24; 6 p.m.; at NY Islanders
Oct. 26; 5 p.m.; at Pittsburgh Pirates
Oct. 29; 11 a.m.; at Buffalo Sabres
NOVEMBER
Nov. 1; 7:30 p.m.; vs. St. Louis Blues
Nov. 4; 8 p.m.; at Vegas Golden Knights
Nov. 7; 8 p.m.; vs. New Jersey Devils
Nov. 9; 7 p.m.; vs. Seattle Kraken
Nov. 11; 7 p.m.; vs. St. Louis Blues
Nov. 13; 8 p.m.; at Seattle Kraken
Nov. 15; 7 p.m.; vs. Anaheim Ducks
Nov. 18; 7 p.m.; at Dallas Stars
Nov. 20; 6 p.m.; at Nashville Predators
Nov. 22; 8 p.m.; vs. Vancouver Canucks
Nov. 24; 6:30 p.m.; at Minnesota Wild
Nov. 25; 8 p.m.; vs. Calgary Flames
Nov. 27; 7 p.m.; vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Nov. 30; 7 p.m.; at Arizona Coyotes
DECEMBER
Dec. 2; 8 p.m.; at Anaheim Ducks
Dec. 3; 6 p.m.; at Los Angeles Kings
Dec. 5; 7 p.m.; vs. Anaheim Ducks
Dec. 7; 7 p.m.; vs. Winnipeg Jets
Dec. 9; 7 p.m.; vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m.; vs. Calgary Flames
Dec. 13; 8 p.m.; vs. Buffalo Sabres
Dec. 16; 5 p.m.; at Winnipeg Jets
Dec. 17; 6 p.m.; vs. San Jose Sharks
Dec. 19; 6:30 p.m. at Chicago Blackhawks
Dec. 21; 7 p.m.; vs Ottawa Senators
Dec. 23; 7 p.m.; vs. Arizona Coyotes
NHL HOLIDAY BREAK
Dec. 27; 7 p.m.; at Arizona Coyotes
Dec. 29; 6 p.m.; at St. Louis Blues
Dec. 31; 6 p.m.; vs. San Jose Sharks
JANUARY
Jan 2; 7 p.m.; vs. NY Islanders
Jan. 4; 6 p.m.; at Dallas Stars
Jan. 6; 2 p.m.; vs. Florida Panthers
Jan. 8; 7 p.m.; vs. Boston Bruins
Jan. 10; 8 p.m.; vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Jan 13; 5 p.m.; at Toronto Maple Leafs
Jan. 15; 5 p.m.; at Montreal Canadiens
Jan. 16; 5 p.m.; at Ottawa Senators
Jan. 18; 5 p.m.; at Boston Bruins
Jan. 20; 11 a.m.; at Philadelphia Flyers
Jan. 24; 7:30 p.m.; vs. Washington Capitals
Jan. 26; 7 p.m.; vs. Los Angeles Kings.
BYE WEEK / NHL ALL-STAR BREAK
FEBRUARY
Feb. 5; 5 p.m.; at NY Rangers
Feb. 6; 5 p.m.; at New Jersey Devils
Feb. 8; 6 p.m.; at Carolina Hurricanes
Feb. 10; 4 p.m.; at Florida Panthers
Feb. 13; 5 p.m.; at Washington Capitals
Feb. 15; 5 p.m.; at Tampa Bay Lightning
Feb. 18; 4 p.m.; vs. Arizona Coyotes
Feb. 20; 7 p.m.; vs. Vancouver Canucks
Feb. 22; 5 p.m.; at Detroit Red Wings
Feb. 24; 5 p.m.; vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Feb. 27; 7 p.m.; vs. Dallas Stars
Feb. 29, 7 p.m.; at Chicago Blackhawks
MARCH
March 2; 4 p.m.; at Nashville
March 4; 7 p.m.; vs. Chicago Blackhawks
March 6; 7: 30 p.m.; vs. Detroit Red Wings
March 8; 7 p.m.; vs. Minnesota Wild
March 12; 7 p.m.; at Calgary Flames
March 13; 8:30 p.m.; at Vancouver Canucks
March 16; 8 p.m.; at Edmonton Oilers
March 19; 6 p.m.; at St. Louis Blues
March 22; 7 p.m.; vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
March 24; 12 p.m.; vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
March 26; 7 p.m.; vs. Montreal Canadiens
March 28; 7 p.m.; vs. NY Rangers
March 30; 4 p.m.; vs. Nashville Predators
APRIL
April 1; 5 p.m.; vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
April 4; 6 p.m.; at Minnesota Wild
April 5; 7 p.m.; at Edmonton Oilers
April 7; 8 p.m.; vs. Dallas Stars
April 9 ; 7:30 p.m.; vs. Minnesota Wild
April 13; 2 p.m.; vs. Winnipeg Jets
April 14; 1:30 p.m.; at Vegas Golden Knights
April 18; 7:30 p.m.; vs. Edmonton Oilers