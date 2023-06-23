The Colorado Avalanche are just three months away from returning to action at Ball Arena.

The team released its preseason schedule Friday for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Avs will play three home games and three road games over the course of two weeks. All six games will be broadcast live on the Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM/950 AM) with TV information announced at a later date.

Preseason single-game tickets will be available for purchase when the 2023-24 regular-season schedule is announced.

— Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena

— Monday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena

— Thursday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center

— Sunday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars at Ball Arena

— Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center

— Thursday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena