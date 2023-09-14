CENTENNIAL — A new Avalanche season is on the horizon with the start of rookie camp.

About 30 prospects gathered Thursday at the team’s training facility for their first practice before heading to Las Vegas. The Avs will face the Coyotes (Friday), Ducks (Sunday) and Golden Knights (Monday) as part of the annual Rookie Faceoff tournament.

What will they gain from the experience?

“They’re all here for a reason, because someone in our organization saw something in them. Whether it’s drafted, traded or a free agent,” Avalanche director of player development Brian Willsie said. “Show their skill and why they’re here.”

The roster includes a wide range of player types and experience levels.

Colorado's 2023 first-round NHL draft pick, forward Calum Ritchie, is an 18-year-old in his first NHL camp. Although it’s unclear when he will play next while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Willsie said: “He’ll be here for a few weeks rehabbing and skating. He’ll come to Vegas with us and skate in a rehab jersey. But he’s right on schedule.”

Forward Matthew Stienberg, 22, is at the opposite end of the spectrum. The former third-round pick wrapped up his senior season hockey season at Cornell before joining the Colorado Eagles (AHL) for eight games, including four in the postseason.

“My kind of game is fairly simple. Play physical and be tough to play against,” Stienberg said. “These are the best-of-the-best (prospects) that we’re on the ice with. I try to be a sponge and take it all in.”

Defenseman Sam Malinski was college teammates with Stienberg at Cornell. He’s among the older crop of Avalanche prospects with a better chance to potentially make the NHL roster out of training camp.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“We have 18-year-olds here, and then we have someone like Sam, who is 25. The rules are under 100 games (of professional hockey), and he just joined the team at the end of the year. He’ll be a leader,” Willsie said. “His style of play and his personality is calming.”

2024 COLORADO AVALANCHE ROOKIE TOURNAMENT ROSTER

Forwards (16)

Owen Allard

Brandon Cutler

Ivan Ivan

Maros Jedlicka

Simon Lafrance

Yoan Loshing

Oskar Olausson

Ondrej Pavel

Jason Polin

Calum Ritchie

Miko Roelens

Ryan Sandelin

Brett Stapley

Matthew Stienberg

Julius Sumpf

Briley Wood

Defensemen (11)

Aidan De La Gorgendiere

Gianni Fairbrother

Jeremy Hanzel

Marc Lajoie

Sam Malinski

Kyle Mayhew

Ryan Michael

Brayden Schmitt

Michael Underwood

Saige Weinstein

Byran Yoon

Goaltenders (3)