Cale Makar has been selected for the cover of EA Sports’ NHL 24 video game.

The Avalanche defenseman reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter: Couldn’t be more excited to be on the cover for #NHL24. Honored to have this opportunity. The cover features a Makar in his burgundy-and-blue game uniform, with snow spraying off his skates as he corrals a puck.

Makar is just the third defenseman in the past 20 years to be given the video game honor; joining Dion Phaneuf (NHL 09) and P.K. Subban (NHL 19).

"(Makar) is a massively successful player already at such a young part of his career," Mike Inglehart, senior design director at EA Sports, told ESPN. "We feel he's the kind of player that no matter who you support, you can't help but appreciate what he brings to the ice. There was a natural fit to not just what he's accomplished, and what people appreciate about him as a player, but also how he embodies some of the features in our gameplay."

Makar, 24, is a two-time Norris Trophy finalist who won the award in 2022. He endured multiple rounds of concussion protocol last season and still recorded 66 points (17 goals) in 60 games played. Makar is under contract with the Avalanche through the 2026-27 season.

The latest EA Sports NHL game is expected to be released in early October. Makar, in his Twitter post, said more game details will be revealed on Wednesday.