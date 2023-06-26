The first big domino of the Colorado Avalanche offseason fell with the trade for Ryan Johansen.

“I can be a great asset and fit in this group,” Johansen told reporters Monday in his first comments since being acquired from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk. “It’s a team sport, but as an individual, I know what I’m capable of and I know how I can play in this league. For me to fit in best, I think it’s going to be me at the top of my game.”

The deal clicked for both teams.

It’s a salary dump for Nashville with the Predators retaining half of Johansen’s cap number over the final two years of his contract. The Avalanche received a potential top-six caliber forward through 2024-25 season at a reasonable price ($4M AAV) without losing draft picks or young prospects. Yet adding Johansen comes with some inherent risk.

The 30-year-old centerman underwent right leg surgery in February and totaled just 28 points (12 goals) over the season. Johansen detailed his recovery and plans for return.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I’ve had to make adjustments with training and rehabbing and all of that stuff,” Johansen said. “But I was really happy to start getting on the ice at the end of June. So, I skated a couple times a week for about three weeks. It felt really good, so that was super encouraging. … I’d say I’m super close to 100 percent now. Hopefully, by August it will be full-on normal.”

Johansen doesn’t have close friends on the roster. But his connection to the front office and coaching staff is strong. General Manager Chris MacFarland was the assistant GM for the Blue Jackets when Johansen was a young player in Columbus. Coach Jared Bednar and assistant Nolan Pratt were behind the bench when Johansen played minor hockey (Springfield Falcons) in 2012-13.

“It’s exciting that those guys believe in me and want me as part of this team and organization,” Johansen said. “That’s been a real exciting and encouraging thing about all this going down. The excitement for me to get to Colorado and get to work.”

Johansen reflected on the 2021-22 Avalanche team that beat Nashville in the first round of the playoffs. He said that group “almost felt untouchable” on their way to winning a championship. Johansen now aims to help Colorado lift another Stanley Cup.

“It’s a hungry group. They’ve won and know what it takes. They want to continue to win and do it again,” Johansen said. “For me, as an older guy in the league now that’s been around, it’s a really cool opportunity.”