The Denver Gazette takes one last look at the 2022-23 Colorado Avalanche season and first-round playoff exit with an in-depth review of different position groups. Next on the Avs rewind: Defensemen.

Quotable

“I don't think there's ever going to be a season again, knock on wood, where we go through that many injured guys and that many (missed) games. It’s so tough. Everybody was grinding out, playing big minutes in certain months that you shouldn’t be playing big minutes. ... Proud of the group, for sure. An unfortunate end. But it only motivates you more.”

— Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar on April 30 after falling in Game 7 against the Seattle Kraken

Expectations

Colorado returned the NHL's top defensive pairing — Makar (the reigning Norris Trophy winner) and Devon Toews — plus arguably the league’s most prolific blueline depth.

Bowen Byram, finally back from concussion issues, flashed elite talent in a breakout Stanley Cup run. Josh Manson brought needed physicality without a drop-off in skill. Sam Girard recovered from a broken sternum that knocked him out of the playoffs. Erik Johnson, of course, was the blueline patriarch who tied it all together.

Losing Jack Johnson to Chicago in free agency stung but the unit remained largely intact from a year ago. A defining trait of that Cup-winning team? A high-octane defensive core, leading the NHL in point production, while still highly responsible for their own zone. It looked like more of the same.

Reality

Makar’s selection as a Norris Trophy finalist is a testament to his perseverance. Makar missed 22 games in the regular season after multiple trips through the concussion protocol and lower-body injuries. He still produced 12 goals and 38 assists for a 1.10 PPG average. Makar wasn’t the only defenseman hampered by health issues, either.

Manson played in just 27 games with a reoccurring lower-body injury in the regular season and he couldn’t finish the Kraken series. Byram set personal bests in goals (10) and assists (14). But he still missed 40 games (non-concussion related).

Colorado brought Jack Johnson back before the trade deadline and he became a steady lineup presence. Brad Hunt, a trusted AHL reserve, was a pleasant surprise in 47 games played.

However, Erik Johnson led the NHL in shots on goal (98) without a goal in the regular season. Toews missed only two games all season but fell short of his point production from a year ago. Sam Girard deserves credit for NHL career highs in assists (31) and goals (6). Yet he joined several blueliners with clumsy playoff mistakes that led to easy Seattle scoring chances.

The Avs’ lauded defensive core, with poor health and a razor-thin margin for error, was sloppy at times with their season on the line.

Future

Makar is signed through the 2026-27 season as the bedrock of Colorado’s foundation. But will the team move to lock-in his D-partner for years to come?

Toews, 29, is eligible to sign an extension after July 1 and is due for a significant pay increase (currently $4.1M AAV) in 2024-25. It’s possible Toews is a trade candidate this offseason to help bolster the top-six forwards group. Same goes for Girard on a $5M AVV contract that runs through 2026-27. Byram is a likely extension candidate given his strong play and challenging health history.

Josh Manson enters the third year of his four-year contract in Colorado. A long summer, hopefully, will aid in his recovery. Manson, like Gabe Landeskog, already underwent offseason surgery.

The Johnsons, Erik and Jack, are pending unrestricted free agents. It’s possible that one or both will not be back next season. It’s the start of what could be significant blueline changes for the Avalanche.

