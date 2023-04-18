The Avalanche lost to the Kraken, 3-1, Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. Colorado played from behind. A Kraken goal from winger Eeli Tolvanen in the first period, off defenseman Devon Toews’ turnover, put the Avs down 1-0. Colorado briefly tied the game. But Seattle reclaimed another lead in the second period when goalie Alexandar Georgiev was beat while sliding across the crease. Both goals sucked the energy out of an otherwise stellar home crowd.

2. The Avs couldn't solve Philipp Grubauer. The former Colorado netminder was a brick wall making 34 saves. He was brilliant over the course of two failed Avs power play chances. Grubauer's only blemish? Getting beat on a Mikko Rantanen tap-in at the crease at even strength on a cross-ice feed from Nathan MacKinnon.

3. Health woes continue into the playoffs. And the Avalanche's latest addition to the injury report was especially unexpected. Defenseman Jack Johnson participated in pregame warmups and was then ruled out with a lower-body issue. He was replaced by Erik Johnson in the lineup.