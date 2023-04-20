Avalanche Kraken

Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) rough it up in front of the Seattle Kraken goal during the first period Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Avalanche defeated the Kraken, 3-2, Thursday night in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. Colorado got embarrassed early. The Avs hit rock bottom late in the first period when Brandon Tanev scored on a shorthanded breakaway chance and he celebrated by blowing a kiss to the angry home crowd. That's cold. But maybe that diss is exactly what Colorado needed to get back into the game.

2. The Avalanche came to life in the second period with two goals in a span of 72 seconds. Artturi Lehkonen scored for the first time since recovering from a broken finger when he redirected a Cale Makar snipe at the crease. Then Valeri Nichushkin finished with a backhand goal on a rush toward the net. The sellout home crowd finally came to life after booing Colorado after the first intermission.

3. Devon Toews stepped up in crunch time. With 7:01 left in regulation, with the game tied 2-2, the Colorado defenseman corralled a rebound in the slot. His slapper put the Avalanche ahead with his eighth goal of the season. Toews was part of a defensive miscue in the first period that handed Seattle the lead. He found redemption with the game-winner at Ball Arena.