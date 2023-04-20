The Avalanche defeated the Kraken, 3-2, Thursday night in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. Colorado got embarrassed early. The Avs hit rock bottom late in the first period when Brandon Tanev scored on a shorthanded breakaway chance and he celebrated by blowing a kiss to the angry home crowd. That's cold. But maybe that diss is exactly what Colorado needed to get back into the game.

BRANDON TANEV SNIPES AND BLOWS A KISS TO THE CROWD IN COLORADO!! KRAKEN LEAD 2-0 pic.twitter.com/ZvDjWLM6JJ — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) April 21, 2023

2. The Avalanche came to life in the second period with two goals in a span of 72 seconds. Artturi Lehkonen scored for the first time since recovering from a broken finger when he redirected a Cale Makar snipe at the crease. Then Valeri Nichushkin finished with a backhand goal on a rush toward the net. The sellout home crowd finally came to life after booing Colorado after the first intermission.

3. Devon Toews stepped up in crunch time. With 7:01 left in regulation, with the game tied 2-2, the Colorado defenseman corralled a rebound in the slot. His slapper put the Avalanche ahead with his eighth goal of the season. Toews was part of a defensive miscue in the first period that handed Seattle the lead. He found redemption with the game-winner at Ball Arena.