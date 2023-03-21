The Colorado Avalanche have signed coach Jared Bednar to a three-year contract extension through 2026-27, the team announced Tuesday.

The extension goes into effect when Bednar’s current contract expires following the 2023-24 season. Specific extension terms were not disclosed by the Avalanche.

"Being able to lead this team over the last seven years has been a privilege,” Bednar said in a news release. “I am grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue building on what we’ve accomplished so far. Colorado has become home to me and my family, and I can’t thank our ownership enough, Stan and Josh Kroenke, as well as Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland, my coaching staff and all of our players for their hard work and dedication. I look forward to continuing this process with them.”

Bednar — the winningest coach in Avalanche history — has compiled a 281-190 regular season record (40-23 in the postseason) since being hired as coach in 2016. He guided Colorado to its first Stanley Cup championship in over 20 years.

“Jared has obviously proven himself to be one of the top coaches in our business,” general manager Chris MacFarland said in a news release. “His strength as a communicator, his relationship with the players, the way he prepares each and every day, is a huge reason our team has been so successful. He is an exceptional leader and we couldn’t be more excited to have him continue as our head coach.”

Bednar, 51, is a likely candidate for the Jack Adam Award given annually to the NHL’s most outstanding head coach. The Avalanche (41-22-6) are in contention for the Central Division title with 13 games left despite widespread injury problems up and down the lineup. Colorado anticipates making its sixth consecutive playoff appearance next month.

“On behalf of the Kroenke family and the entire organization we are thrilled to announce a long-term commitment to our head coach,” said Avalanche president of hockey operations Joe Sakic. “Jared has done a tremendous job behind the bench and certainly deserves this extension and to continue as the leader of our team.”