The Colorado Avalanche made a late splash in NHL free agency to bolster forward depth.

The Avs signed Devils left winger Tomas Tatar to a one-year contract, the team said Tuesday, with a reported contract value of $1.5 million.

Tatar, 32, is a 12-year NHL veteran with proven point production. He logged 20 goals and 28 assists last season in New Jersey with a team-leading plus/minus rating (+41) while appearing in every game. Tatar has eclipsed the 20-goal mark seven different times over his career.

“Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career,” general manager Chris MacFarland said in a news release. “He is a veteran winger who brings scoring depth to our middle six and can contribute at both ends of the ice. We are excited to have him under contract for this season.”

This likely marks the final piece of Colorado’s depth forward overhaul this summer.

The team parted ways with J.T. Compher (Detroit), Lars Eller (Pittsburgh), Matt Nieto (Pittsburgh), Denis Malgin (Switzerland) and Evan Rodrigues (Florida). They’ve since been replaced by Ross Colton (Tampa Bay), Jonathan Drouin (Montreal), Ryan Johansen (Nashville), Tartar and Miles Wood (New Jersey).

Colorado opens the regular season Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Kings.