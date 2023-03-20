Cale Makar is back on the injured list.

The Avalanche defenseman suffered a lower-body injury in the road win at the Detroit Red Wings, coach Jared Bednar said Monday after morning skate. Makar is considered day-to-day for a return.

“He’s out. He tweaked something in the Detroit game,” Bednar said. “He felt good after. (Sunday), he’s sore. He’s sore again today. Lower body (injury). Not going to risk it and have it drag on. He’ll be out day-to-day. Nothing too serious. Just serious enough that we’re going to keep him out.”

It’s been a challenging health year for the reigning Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. Makar missed several games in January with a lower-body injury. He also had two different stints in concussion protocol through February.

On Saturday, in a 5-1 win over Detroit, Makar’s last shift occurred with 11 minutes left in the third period. He did not return to the game.

“He doesn’t feel great. He doesn’t feel bad. But just where the game was at, no need to put him out,” Bednar said.

Makar has 16 goals and 45 assists this season. He will not play in Monday night's home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Landeskog joins AM skate

For the first time this season, Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog joined teammates for morning skate. It was brief.

Landeskog, in a red no-contact sweater, participated in live drills for about 10 minutes before leaving the ice at Ball Arena. However, what seemed like significant progress was just a minor step in his recovery, Bednar said. There is still no timetable for when the team expects Landeskog’s return.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Slow and steady,” Bednar said. “Nothing major to report there. He’ll be working on his own for quite a while yet.”

#Avs Gabe Landeskog update: He is joining the group today at AM skate wearing a red no-contact sweater. Positive news. pic.twitter.com/4slwlxPXm1 — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) March 20, 2023

Landeskog’s presence was still encouraging for teammates.

“It’s good to see him out there. He’s been working hard all year to get back,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “A big voice in the locker room that we miss. He’s one of the best players in the world, so we miss him on the ice, for sure.”

Defenseman Devon Toews added: “It’s just been nice to see him around the rink, in the room and in the gym.”

Injury updates

Bednar provided status updates Monday on several injured Avalanche players.

— Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (lower body) is available to play.

— Defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) “is making progress. Hopefully, we’ll get him on the ice soon.”

— Backup goalie Pavel Francouz (lower body) is “still grinding in the gym and off (the) ice.”

— Forward Darren Helm (lower body) did not participate in morning skate due to an illness.