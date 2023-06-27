The Avalanche are moving on from Alex Newhook.

Colorado dealt the 22-year-old forward on Tuesday to the Canadiens in exchange for first- and second-round 2023 NHL draft picks and Montreal defenseman Gianni Fairbrother, the team announced.

Newhook’s departure ends a three-year run with the Avs. He totaled 27 goals and 39 assists over 159 games played. The Canada native returns closer to home with a fresh start after a disappointing end to his time with the Avalanche.

The move now provides general manager Chris MacFarland with three picks in the first two rounds (Nos. 27, 31, 37) of the draft on Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. It’s possible Colorado packages one or more of those selections in the trade market to help fill the absence of injured captain Gabe Landeskog (knee). Or it’s possible the team is high on several prospects in the draft.

The Avalanche also receive Fairbrother, a 2019 third-round pick, in the trade with Montreal. He’s appeared in 30 career AHL games with seven assists and one goal. Fairbrother is still awaiting his NHL debut. The Avs need defensive depth with Erik Johnson expected to hit free agency on Saturday.

Newhook, the former No. 16 overall pick (2019), was projected as Colorado’s second-line center to replace the departing Nazem Kadri. That never happened. Newhook’s inconsistency and roster-wide injuries led him to move up and down the lineup. He also managed just one assist and zero goals over seven playoff games against the Seattle Kraken.