The Avalanche have added depth to an area of need before the trade deadline.

Colorado made a deal to acquire Capitals forward Lars Eller, the team announced Wednesday, in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick.

Eller, 33, is a respected veteran depth center, closing in on 1,000 career NHL games played (930) over 14 seasons between the Blues, Canadiens and Capitals. His peak arrived in 2018 when Eller, in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals against Vegas, scored the game winner to deliver the Capitals a championship.

Lars Eller scoring the game winning goal to give the Capitals the cup. Clutch performer pic.twitter.com/CAXwmoikMb — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) March 1, 2023

Eller recorded at least 30 points in four of his last five seasons and gives the Avalanche a reliable presence among their bottom six forwards. Coach Jared Bednar told reporters at Ball Arena after morning skate that Eller is a “third-line center” to confirm that he is not considered as a replacement for center J.T. Compher on the second line. Colorado is without injured depth center Darren Helm (lower body) indefinitely.

It’s possible Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland remains active before Friday’s trade deadline.

“If it makes sense, we’ll strike,” MacFarland said earlier this week.

This story will be updated.