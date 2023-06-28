The Avalanche continue to bolster centerman depth acquiring Ross Colton from the Lightning.

Colorado sent the No. 37 overall pick to Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for the 26-year-old forward, the team announced. Colton, a New Jersey native, tallied 83 points over 190 career games played all with the Lightning. He scored the lone goal in Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals, clinching a title for Tampa Bay.

"Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree,” general manager Chris MacFarland said in a news release. “He has physicality to his game, is ultra competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways.”

It’s been two days of quick maneuvering for MacFarland leading up to the NHL draft Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville with two consequential moves.

Colorado received picks No. 31 and 37 by sending Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens. Then MacFarland flipped that second rounder for a more productive player with greater physicality. Colton (6-foot, 194 pounds) tallied a career-best 22 goals during the 2021-22 season and finished second among Lighting forwards in hits (153) and face-off win percentage (52.2%).

Colton is the second new center on Colorado's roster via trade this summer. He joins Ryan Johansen (Predators) as part of the Avalanche's retooled group after a disappointing first-round playoff exit.