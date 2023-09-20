ENGLEWOOD — Four months of reflection on their early playoff exit revealed two Avalanche truths.

1. The all-too-injured Avs were not real championship contenders in 2022-23.

2. Colorado is hungry to make another deep playoff run.

“I just don’t think we had the team to win last year. When you’re in it, you always believe,” a reflective Nathan MacKinnon said. “It just felt like we never really had it last season all year. Yeah, we won the division, but it took some teams falling off and we got really hot. It just didn’t really feel like we really had it.

“I think we’re all motivated this year to kind of get our standard back to where we need it to win. You have to be pretty near perfect to get the job done.”

Prominent players joined head coach Jared Bednar on Wednesday, the eve of training camp, for an introductory news conference. Their glass-half-full perspective on first-round failure versus the Kraken stemmed from a need to mentally and physically reset.

“I think it can help with the hunger again,” Bednar said. “It was disappointing going out in the first round. But a longer summer to allow our guys to heal and get some rest ... looking at the big picture and what can help set us up for success this year, I don’t think it’s terrible thing.”

Defenseman Cale Makar echoed that sentiment.

“You can just feel it in the room,” Makar said. “Guys are excited. All the new guys are excited to be here, which is a lot of fun. I’m excited to get the season started and see what team we can produce on the ice.”

The Avalanche revamped their forwards group this offseason with the addition of Ross Colton (Tampa Bay), Jonathan Drouin (Montreal), Ryan Johansen (Nashville), Tomas Tartar (New Jersey) and Miles Wood (New Jersey). Excitement is already building over their potential in Colorado's lineup.

“It kind of reminds me of the (Stanley Cup) year we brought in (Andre) Burakovsky and (Joonas) Donskoi and those guys that helped push us over the top,” Bednar said. “We targeted a good group of forwards that could come in and help us. We’re hoping that they all fit in seamlessly. They’ve all had really good careers to this point. Hopefully, they can even take it another level for our team.”

MacKinnon, often the team’s emotional barometer, would not oversell the narrative of proving doubters wrong after last season, explaining, “I think I’m equally motivated every year.” But the Avalanche fell short of revealing their true potential a year ago.

MacKinnon would like to change that in 2023-24.

“Obviously, not winning (the Stanley Cup) after you win it kind of (stinks),” MacKinnon said. “That’s just motivation. To see this thing as good as it can be and praying for good health all season from everybody.”