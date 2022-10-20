The Colorado Avalanche will showcase state flag pride on the team’s alternate Reverse Retro jerseys this season.
The NHL unveiled all its Adidas-designed looks Thursday morning intended to honor each team’s history with a modern twist. Last year, the Avs paid homage to their Quebec Nordiques history. It was a big hit.
It appears their latest jersey draws inspiration from two main sources. The iconic ‘C’ logo comes directly from the state flag, but with a color scheme matching the Colorado Rockies hockey team. They played several NHL seasons (1976-82) in Denver before relocating East to become the New Jersey Devils.
My take: Hard to beat last year (perfect) but the Avs could have done worse here. Grade: B+The 'C' state flag logo is overplayed at this point. I still dig the color scheme to honor the OG Colorado Rockies NHL team (1976-82). pic.twitter.com/XVs9zqZTgG— Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) October 20, 2022
Will Avalanche fans embrace the latest Reverse Retro design? ESPN NHL senior writer Greg Wyshynski ranked all 32 teams with the Avs checking in at No. 5. Colorado topped the list last year.
Below is a collection of social media reactions to Colorado’s new/old look:
Ordered an @Avalanche #ReverseRetro. I think they’re pretty clean and I needed an excuse to get a Makar jersey.— Matt (@BurgundyBlue) October 20, 2022
I may be basing my opinion based on the complete home run that were the last Avs reverse retro jersey’s, but I’m thoroughly disappointed in these.— Bleed Burgundy & Blue (@Bleed_Burgundy_) October 20, 2022
Hey @Avalanche, next time you guys do a reverse retro jersey, make this the centrepiece. Thanks. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/JgGR1guCE7— Billey (@Cbills5233) October 20, 2022
I personally love our reverse retro jerseys,think they’re pretty clean— Isaac Eisenbarth (@ike5353isaac) October 20, 2022
yeah i just paid $239 for a customized Avalanche Reverse Retro and what about it???— Roxanne ღ (@avsbrainrot) October 20, 2022