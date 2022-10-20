Avalanche alternate uniform

The Colorado Avalanche's Reverse Retro jerseys for the 2022-23 season were released Thursday by the NHL.

 Courtesy of the NHL

The Colorado Avalanche will showcase state flag pride on the team’s alternate Reverse Retro jerseys this season.

The NHL unveiled all its Adidas-designed looks Thursday morning intended to honor each team’s history with a modern twist. Last year, the Avs paid homage to their Quebec Nordiques history. It was a big hit.

It appears their latest jersey draws inspiration from two main sources. The iconic ‘C’ logo comes directly from the state flag, but with a color scheme matching the Colorado Rockies hockey team. They played several NHL seasons (1976-82) in Denver before relocating East to become the New Jersey Devils.

Will Avalanche fans embrace the latest Reverse Retro design? ESPN NHL senior writer Greg Wyshynski ranked all 32 teams with the Avs checking in at No. 5. Colorado topped the list last year.

Below is a collection of social media reactions to Colorado’s new/old look:

