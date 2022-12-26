Where good news shines
Alexandar Georgiev deserved a second egg nog.
The Colorado Avalanche goalie was named the NHL’s second star of the week after leading the league in wins (three) while stopping 82 of 85 shots in victories over Montreal, Nashville and the New York Islanders. Joe Sakic’s key offseason move has proven the big boss correct.
Georgiev ranks among the top-10 goaltenders in wins (15), goals-against average (2.36) and save percentage (.925). His 10th career shutout came in a 1-0 win over the Islanders.
The Avs are back on the ice Tuesday at the Arizona Coyotes (7 pm, Altitude TV).
