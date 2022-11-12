Where good news shines

The Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena.

The HFC initiative is a collaboration between the NHL and NHLPA to honor cancer survivors, supporters and everyone who continues to battle the disease. The campaign, which is supported by all 32 NHL teams, each of which designates one home game in the month of November as its HFC night, has raised more than $32 million for cancer research since its inception in 1998.

At this year’s game, six UCHealth cancer warriors will join the Avalanche players on the ice and be recognized during the pre-game starting lineups, an activation unique to the Colorado Avalanche.

This group of cancer survivors attended morning skate and had a meet and greet with Avalanche players on Oct. 21 and will have their own lockers, complete with nameplate and jersey, at Ball Arena for Saturday’s game.

Fans attending Saturday’s game will be given an “I Fight For” placard upon entry and are invited to personalize them with the name of someone they support in the battle with cancer.

Ball Arena in-game elements and outside lighting will utilize lavender, which represents awareness of all cancers.

