The Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday re-signed forward Ben Meyers to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Meyers, 24, played in 39 regular-season games with the Avalanche and scored four goals. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup playoff games.

Meyers tallied 24 points (6 goals and 18 assists) in 30 games for the Colorado Eagles in 2022-23.

Meyers scored a goal in his NHL debut on April 16, 2022, against the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena. He became the eighth player in Avs history to score a goal in his first NHL game and the first since Cale Makar during the 2019 playoffs.

