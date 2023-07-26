Where good news shines

What's better than a Kovalenko?

Two Kovalenkos.

The Avalanche announced Tuesday that forward Nikolai Kovalenko signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the club. He's the son of former Quebec Nordique and Avalanche player Andrei Kovalenko, who was part of the 1995-96 Avs club that eventually won the Stanley Cup.

Andrei Kovalenko was part of the 1995 trade that brought star goalie Patrick Roy to Denver.

The Avs selected Nikolai Kovalenko in the sixth round of the 2023 draft. He's expected to remain in Russia in the Kontinental Hockey League for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old Kovalenko had 54 points in 54 games for the Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL last season, setting career highs in games played, goals, assists and points. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound winger served as an alternate captain while leading the team in points.

Andrei Kovalenko was drafted by the Quebec Nordiques in 1990. He played nearly four seasons with the Quebec/Colorado franchise.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)