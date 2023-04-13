Where good news shines

A DU Pioneers all-timer is on to the NHL.

Mike Benning won't soon be forgotten at Magness Arena.

Benning, who scored the game-winning goal in the 2022 national title game against Minnesota State, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers. The Panthers drafted Benning in the fourth round in 2020.

His father, Brian Benning, played for the Panthers from 1993-95.

Mike Benning led Pioneers defensemen and ranked sixth nationally with 13 goals last season. He finished his DU career with 31 goals, good for eighth all-time among Pios blue-liners.

His claim to fame, however, will be the 2022 Frozen Four and DU's ninth national championship. Benning was named Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four. An Alberta native, Benning was national player of the month for March/April with 11 points in nine games.

