Titletown's home is getting a face lift.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Monday a plan to conduct a survey of fans "to understand what is most important to their event day experience" at Ball Arena, home of the Avalanche, Mammoth and Avalanche.

Each of the KSE-owned teams has won a title in the NHL, MLL and NBA over the past two years.

The survey will be delivered to fans Tuesday, according to the press release. KSE said it has hired a third party to assist the process, which has included tours of other NBA and NHL venues that have undergone recent renovations.

Ball Arena opened in October 1999.

