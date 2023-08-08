Where the good news shines

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is getting the respect he deserves.

MacKinnon is the No. 2 overall center in the league, according to NHL Network’s positional rankings announced Sunday. He is listed only behind Edmonton Oilers standout Connor McDavid, the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner. But MacKinnon is no slouch.

He set personal career bests in the 2022-23 season for assists (69), goals (42) and points (111); despite missing 11 games due to injury. MacKinnon signed a massive extension last summer that makes him the highest paid player in the NHL ($12.6 million AAV) starting next season.

MacKinnon, 27, is here to stay. He’s under contract with the Avs through 2030-31.

Colorado opens the 2023-24 season on the road Oct. 11 against the Los Angeles Kings. The Avalanche return to Ball Arena for their first home game Oct. 19 against the Chicago Blackhawks.