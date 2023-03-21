It seems like just about every player in the Avalanche lineup has missed time with an injury at some point this season.

The latest blow to the forwards was Arturri Lehkonen’s broken finger that's expected to keep him out for another month. With Gabriel Landeskog still without a clear timetable for a return and without a splashy move at the trade deadline, the team needed someone to step into the top six for the stretch run into the playoffs.

Enter Denis Malgin, who was acquired in exchange for Dryden Hunt the week before Christmas and struggled to contribute offensively in his first weeks in Colorado.

But Jared Bednar and the coaching staff trusted Malgin enough to put him on the second line in the aftermath of Lehkonen’s injury. Now he’s thriving. Malgin has four points in the last two games, including a career-high three points (two goals and one assist) in Monday’s 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

“He’s been great,” Bednar said. “He’s hard to play against and he doesn’t throw the puck away, doesn’t turn the puck over, he’s heavy in traffic, he’s fearless, he’s competitive. Not just on the scoresheet, but he drew a penalty being strong on the puck in (defensive) zone coverage. Obviously (he) has the ability to play with skilled players (and) seems to be getting better and better.”

The first of Malgin’s two goals against Chicago was a beautiful give-and-go with Val Nichuskin and he buried it from a tight angle.

“I had good speed, I think, through the middle,” Malgin said. “I saw him, just dropped the puck and went to the net and he made a really good move, kinda like faked it and passed it to me and I saw the net just open and put it in.”

The 26-year-old from Switzerland has had better statistical seasons, but this may be the best he’s looked at the NHL level and it’s coming for the defending Stanley Cup champions. He says he’s not thinking about that, though, and is just enjoying the increased ice time and getting to be out there with the likes of Nichuskin, J.T. Compher and even Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen in Monday’s third period.

“They play really good hockey. It’s not hard to play with them,” Malgin said. “I just try to pass the puck, get open, get it back and try to shoot.”

Bednar admitted he didn’t know much about Malgin’s game when he arrived in Denver and wondered to himself if an offense-first player at that size would be able to contribute enough defensively.

“I feel like when he got here, (he was) a little tentative, not as confident, had trouble putting the puck in the net for a guy with as much as skill as he had in Toronto and here, but now he’s kinda found his groove,” Bednar said. “He’s a complete player. He can play both sides of the ice, he’s responsible on the defensive side and he’s highly impactful on the offensive side.”

His teammates love what they’re seeing as well.

“He’s a really good player,” Matt Nieto said. “He’s got the ability to make plays with high-end guys. He’s got that offensive capability and he’s not a big guy, but he doesn’t shy away from dirty areas and he’s getting rewarded, so it’s awesome.”

Malgin’s surge has also come at a time when the Avs are barreling toward the top of the Central Division. They're now on a six-game win streak and sit one point behind the Stars with a game in hand.

“We’ve kinda been in this position before where we’ve tracked down the teams in front of us, got real close and then didn’t handle it properly, had a little dip in our game,” Bednar said. “We’re trying to learn from that. I just thought it was a smart, disciplined hockey game from our guys in most areas, really. It’s big to be able to do that. Now we’re right in striking distance again and we’ve gotta come out and repeat it against a really good team in (Pittsburgh) on Wednesday.”