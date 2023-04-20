As time ticked in Thursday's Colorado Avalanche playoff game against the Seattle Kraken, hope dwindled among Avs faithful.

The crowd at Ball Arena was dead silent after two first-period goals from Seattle. It looked more and more like the Kraken would take a two-game lead in the first-round series against the defending Stanley Cup champions, and the patrons were quiet as a result.

That’s until the seven-minute mark in the second period, at least.

Forward Artturi Lehkonen fired a slapshot past Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer to cut the lead in half.

Immediately, that dead crowd turned into a lively one. The 18,141 strong at Ball Arena rose to their feet, screaming, waving their pom poms and doing anything in their power to keep the energy alive.

The Avs used that energy to tie the game less than a minute later.

Valeri Nichushkin found space in the attacking zone and maneuvered the puck past Brubauer.

The improved play and energy from the atmosphere helped the Avalanche settle in.

“The belief in our team is always there, and we addressed that and got to work,” defenseman Devon Toews said. "We just started to relax a little bit and play together."

Defenseman Cale Makar added, “That just gave us a little bit of a jolt. Everybody had to take a step back and get back to the things that make us individuals.”

From there, it turned into a true playoff atmosphere. The teams traded shot for shot as the fans hardly sat down.

A period after Nichushkin’s equalizer, the Avs fed into the energy. Toews grabbed a rebound and fired a goal past Brubauer.

Toews made a costly turnover on the Kraken’s first goal. When the Avs trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period, fans booed the team off the ice.

But the celebration from Avs faithful after Toews’ goal was much louder than the jeers the team received earlier in the game.

“It was awesome,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “We battle off the draw, (Lehkonen) makes a great play, gets it on net. Toews is on the back side and puts it in the net.”

After that, the Avalanche killed a penalty and held the Kraken scoreless with an empty net to seal their 3-2 win.

Colorado desperately needed a win after falling 3-1 in Tuesday’s Game 1. The Kraken still stole the first game to keep it even, but the Avs’ chances of advancing are higher after they rallied to even the series.

“We got a lead, and we wanted to defend it,” Toews said. “It’s been a little bit tough to come by for us in this series.”