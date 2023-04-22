SEATTLE • The Avalanche sleepwalked through the first four periods of playoff hockey against the Kraken.

Call Evan Rodrigues their alarm clock.

Back in Game 2 — tied up, 1-1, midway through the second period — the first-year Colorado winger absolutely leveled Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn in Seattle's zone. Dunn caught serious hang time before crashing to the ice. The moment reignited missing physicality the Avalanche had a year ago on their run to hoist the Stanley Cup.

It came from an unlikely source.

Rodrigues tallied five hits in the much-needed victory. He never recorded more than two in any game during the regular season.

“Being that physical is a hard thing to do for 82 games. In the regular season … you kind of have to pick your spots a little bit more," Rodrigues said Saturday from the visitors’ dressing room at Climate Pledge Arena. "When playoff hockey comes around, you start to turn up the physicality. You finish every hit."

Colorado will need more of the same mentality Saturday night in Game 3 of their first-round series knotted against Seattle.

“They have held the competitive advantage for four periods straight and then we entered the series," coach Jared Bednar said. “That's what the game requires at this time of year. You've got to get into the battle. … When we did, then you could see our game start to come."

Avalanche teammates were certainly energized by Rodrigues’ monster hit.

Forward Mikko Rantanen: “It gives us a boost. … Everybody needs to play physical. It was nice to see. You don't necessarily need to blow up a guy to play physical. But, of course, it gives you energy and excitement."

Forward Alex Newhook: “Moments like that in the playoffs, when you can get the crowd behind you and give the bench energy ... it's huge to shift momentum. Those moments in the game go a long way."

Colorado will need that physicality to help combat a rowdy road atmosphere. Preparations for a historic day of professional hockey in Seattle began early for the first Stanley Cup playoff game at Climate Pledge Arena.

An army of staff members laid out teal rally towels on each seat hours before puck drop. Outside, a custodial worker scrubbed the concrete. Seattle’s postseason slogan — "The Legend Awakens" — was everywhere. A Starbucks coffee shop down the block had a free stack of cardboard signs that read: "LET’S GO KRAKEN." The city was buzzing.

Avalanche players embrace their role as the villain in a hostile environment.

“Definitely,” Rodrigues said before Game 3. “You feed off silencing the crowd. It's going to be awesome. Obviously, the first playoff game here. It's going to be rocking. You get the jitters in you a little bit."