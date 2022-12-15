DENVER — Evan Rodrigues crumbled to the ice and feared the worst.
The Avalanche forward, in a late-November home game versus the Canucks, clipped skates with Vancouver forward J.T. Miller. It didn’t look good. Rodrigues screamed in pain before sliding into the boards.
“At the exact moment, I was pretty scared. It was a weird feeling,” Rodrigues said. “Usually, those things happen with (more) contact.”
The panic didn’t last for long. Neither did his absence from the lineup.
Rodrigues, after missing the past nine games with a lower-body injury, returned to play Thursday in a 4-2 Avalanche loss to the Sabres at Ball Arena.
“I’m just going to try to keep things simple,” Rodrigues said before the game. “Get my feet underneath me for a few quick, hard shifts. Then kind of let the game take over.”
Rodrigues began the night skating on the third line alongside winger Alex Newhook and center Ben Meyers. He later moved up to the top group with Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher. The team’s comfort using Rodrigues across the lineup, in his first game back, is a nod to his growing chemistry with teammates.
He also scored late in the third period — a rebound at the net with Colorado's goalie pulled — to briefly make it a one-score game.
"It's always nice to score and try to help the team win," Rodrigues said from his postgame dressing room stall. "I wish we could have got another one or scored a little bit sooner to get more momentum."
Rodrigues looked mostly sharp over 18:24 of ice time with six shots on goal. After all, he wasn’t totally idle over three weeks out of the lineup.
“I think when you’re in it all the time, you sometimes don’t get that outside perspective of how the game flows,” Rodrigues said. “You watch and kind of see what other players are doing. See what gives them success and try to add things to your game.”
Colorado acquired Rodrigues in free agency last summer from Pittsburgh. He tallied nine points (six goals) over his first 18 games with the Avalanche. How did Rodrigues fit in so quickly?
“He’s an intelligent player,” Bednar said. “Those types of guys have a knack to be able to fit in. Sort of figure out what strengths and weaknesses that players are with and compliment them.”
Rodrigues added, “Confidence continued to build. Playing center a little bit more gets the puck on your stick. You’re able to make plays. That’s what I like to do, draw guys into me and try to dish the puck to open guys.”
Rodrigues feels right at home in the Mile High City.
"The weather is incredible," Rodrigues said. "Seeing the sun every day. You don’t realize how much of a difference that makes and how nice it is. My family loves it. We’ve been settling in nicely.”
GAMER BOX
Sabres 4, Avalanche 2
What happened: The Avalanche dropped their fifth regulation home game of the season against a young but talented Buffalo team.
What went right: Colorado dominated in shots on goal, 41 to 21. Mikko Rantanen scored his 20th goal of the season on a play assisted by Valeri Nichushkin (his first point since returning from ankle surgery). The Avalanche did not suffer any new injuries. Evan Rodrigues added a goal in his first game back from a lower-body injury.
What went wrong: Buffalo scored only 54 seconds into the game after Tage Thompson beautifully deked Avs goalie Alexander Georgiev. The Sabres extended their lead later in the first period with an Alex Tuch power play goal. They put the game out of reach late in the second when Rasmus Dahlin scored with an assist from Tyson Jost (formerly with the Avalanche). The Avs' power play went 0-for-2 on the night.
Between the pipes: Georgiev stopped 17-of-20 Buffalo shots of goal. Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39-of-41 saves.
What’s next: The Avalanche (15-11-2) host the Nashville Predators 7 p.m. Saturday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.