Are the Avs still Stanley Cup contenders without a major trade?

Paul Klee, Denver Gazette sports editor

No.

Well, let me rephrase. Contenders? Yes, they can escape the West. Can the Avs win it all?

No.

Wednesday night at Ball Arena showed why. One of several beasts of the East, the New Jersey Devils, stormed into LoDo and poured seven goals into the net as if it were 3-on-3 hockey.

And the Devils currently are no better than No. 3 in the Eastern Conference. Check this out. It’s wild: Five teams in the East entered Thursday with more points than the top team in the West.

See, life really is better out here in the west.

Without adding another top-six forward, the Avalanche can overcome the weak West but will find a hill that’s too tall to climb in the Cup final.

The West right now is playing for second.

Colorado general manager Chris MacFarland can shift the balance of power with the caliber of trade that’s been a hallmark of the risk-taking Avalanche. Ray Bourque, Rob Blake, Claude Lemieux and Naz Kadri arrived in blockbuster deals that nudged the Avs over the top.

Since Mr. Tyler King is a Philly guy, we’ll slap a target on the Flyers: Kevin Hayes to the Avs. Or Nick Schmaltz of the Coyotes.

Stand pat, and Colorado's ceiling is another berth in the Stanley Cup final. Not too shabby.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

But since when are the Avs a stand-pat operation?

The deadline is 1 pm Friday. It’s go time, Avs.

Tyler King, Denver Gazette sports reporter

Yes.

I think my fantastic editor is forgetting one thing about hockey: once the playoffs start, any team can win any given series.

We both agree that the Avs deserve to be the favorites to get back to the Stanley Cup final out of the Western Conference and if they’re able to do that, all bets are off.

The defending champs shouldn’t back down from whatever team makes it out of the big bad Eastern Conference, whether it’s the Bruins, Hurricanes, Rangers, at long last the Maple Leafs or even those Devils that did come in and score seven goals at Ball Arena on Wednesday night, albeit it did come against an AHL goaltender.

The East playoffs are going to be a gauntlet and whoever makes it to the Cup final is almost certainly going to be much more physically and mentally drained than the Avs or whoever else comes out of the West.

Plus, just take a look at the Avs roster — do you see any weak spots there?

Everyone thought coming into the year that an elite second line center was going to be the biggest thing missing from last year’s team. But it turns out Colorado already had the Nazem Kadri replacement already in the building in J.T. Compher, who’s having a career year and is almost certainly earning himself a big payday elsewhere just like Kadri did.

Sure, bringing in someone like Kevin Hayes would certainly bolster the Avs lineup, but now that the team just acquired Lars Eller to be the third line center, this team is pretty much set barring any major injuries.

Add in a healthy Gabriel Landeskog and the Avs are as well-equipped as any champion to repeat in recent years.