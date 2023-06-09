The 2023 NHL Draft is June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn. What should the Colorado Avalanche do with the No. 27 overall pick?

Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer

Answer: Select Andrew Cristall, Left wing, Kelowna (WHL)

It’s possible, but not realistic, to expect the Avalanche to find a franchise cornerstone at No. 27 overall. But why not take a chance? Picking this late in the first round should give general manager Chris MacFarland credence to select the best player available, regardless of position, to bolster Colorado’s prospect pool. The Avs leveraged future draft picks to build a Stanley Cup winning roster in 2022, leaving them with only sixth- and seventh-round picks a year ago. Their farm system lacks star power.

The Avalanche can take a step toward fixing that problem by taking Andrew Cristall. The left winger for Kelowna (Western Hockey League) has all the talent of an early-round pick — with an asterisk that could make him available later.

Cristall, 18, was phenomenal last season with 1.76 points per game, third in the WHL, accounting for 39 goals and 56 assists. But injury led him to miss 14 games. He also sputtered in a first-round WHL playoff exit with one goal scored over a four-game sweep. Scott Wheeler, an NHL draft and prospect evaluator for The Athletic, recently wrote that Cristall “might not be picked in the top 20.” Falling to 27 would be a best-case scenario for an Avalanche team that should use its pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Answer: Trade it

Do the Avs need another young player right now? No, they don't, but what they do need is a 2C to help soften the blow of losing captain Gabe Landeskog for the season.

The Avs could get a very talented player at No. 27 but that player will probably not be able to help out right away. Colorado is in a championship window and those don't stay open forever. Even if your stars are locked up for several years.

According to TheHockeyWriters there are several centers that could be on the trade market in the offseason. These guys could give the Avs an instant boost to their second line, which they were missing most of last season.

The Jets' Mark Scheifele is an interesting name to watch. There have been rumors about the Jets possibly blowing it up after their playoff loss to Vegas. Scheifele would be a rental as he will be a free agent after next season, but he could bring a veteran to that second line and his salary cap hit is $6.12 million.

Kevin Hayes of the Flyers is another one to check out. Philadelphia has new leadership and could look to move on from expensive players. The Avs could pounce on this as well.

Colorado needs to keep the championship mindset going. Trade the first-round pick and shore up a weakness that cost you last season.