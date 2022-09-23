Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer
Answer: Defenseman Bowen Bryam
Bryam is the mentally toughest player on the Avalanche roster.
Let me explain.
He's a prime candidate for breakout player of the season, on the doorstep of a top-two defensive pairing, despite missing three months of last season dealing with concussion-related health issues. Scary stuff for a 20-year-old hockey savant still building toward his NHL prime.
Byram could have quit. Dropped his pads off in the locker room and went home. I wouldn’t have blamed him.
But the kid from British Columbia worked his way back into the lineup — just in time for the postseason — and he dished out nine assists over 20 games. Byram, in the injury absence of Sam Girard (broken sternum), stepped up to quarterback the second power-play unit and the Avs didn’t miss a beat. A feel-good comeback story. But it shouldn’t stop there.
Memo to general manager Chris MacFarland: Trade Girard, dump his big salary ($5M cap hit) and let Bowen ($894K cap hit) flourish in a more prominent role. He’s like a younger Girard with more upside. Bowen needs ice time to fulfill his potential as Colorado’s fourth-overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. Let him go to work.
Byram must remain vigilant monitoring his health entering his third NHL season in Colorado. Concussions aren’t something to be taken lightly. However, if his development continues at this pace, expect to see a lot more No. 4 Byram jerseys in the stands at Ball Arena. He’s got real star potential.
Chris Schmaedeke, Digital sports editor
Answer: Center Alex Newhook
Newhook showed plenty of signs he is on the precipice of taking it to the next level during the regular season and playoffs in 2021-22.
The 21-year-old played in 12 games during the playoffs and totaled four assists. The first-rounder from 2019 saw ice time in every Stanley Cup Final game as the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. That shows trust from the coaching staff.
This season more will be asked of him as the No. 2 center spot is up for grabs. He has strong competition for that spot from newly signed Evan Rodrigues and veteran JT Compher. This could be Newhook's chance to shine.
No matter what line Newhook plays on, he is a physical player who can thrive with any pairing. While he didn’t score any goals during the playoff run, he did score 13 in 71 games during the season. He added five multi-point games as well.
“There is some growth in his game that still has to come,” Jared Bednar said Wednesday.
His role will be much more defined and will give him a chance to become a deadly secondary scorer for a team full of talented scorers.
Newhook is a player that people have been waiting to see break out. Fans were upset when he didn't play to start the playoffs. This season he will be part of a second or third line full of talent. There is nowhere to go but up for the center.