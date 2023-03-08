It remains unclear when or if Gabe Landeskog will rejoin the Avalanche with 20 regular season games left to play.

Colorado’s longtime captain has been skating individually with skills coach Shawn Allard over multiple weeks. There is still no timeline for his return. Coach Jared Bednar, after an optional Friday practice, addressed the potential of Landeskog’s long-term health being in jeopardy. He said: “You never know.”

It’s an optional #Avs practice today but Gabe Landeskog is getting some more detail work in with Shawn Allard. Still no timetable on the captain’s return. pic.twitter.com/Sf6IZdz2IX — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) March 8, 2023

“For me, you go through it and do everything you can do. Am I a little bit concerned? Yeah. He hasn’t played all year,” Bednar continued. “Do I think that he can easily come out of this and be fine? Yeah. He’s putting in the work. Only time will tell. You just don’t know.”

Bednar also made an important clarification about the nature of the injury.

Landeskog, just before the postseason last year, underwent minor knee surgery. He could play but didn’t want it bothering him through the playoffs. He returned to produce 22 points (11 goals) in 20 postseason games.

However, Bednar revealed on Friday that Landeskog’s previous knee issue was “unrelated” to his second knee injury requiring surgery in November.

“But I’m sure it didn’t help,” Bednar added.

A quiet ending to the NHL trade deadline further highlights the importance of getting Landeskog back if Colorado hopes to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. The Avs are currently third in the Central Division at 76 points behind Minnesota (79) and Dallas (81).

“I still think the best of our play has yet to come at the most difficult time. It doesn’t guarantee you victory,” Bednar said. “But I think we’re going to be in a good spot mentally and competitively going into the playoffs. If we’re good enough, we’re good enough. If we’re not, we’ll have to readjust and figure out why.”

Great example of how #Avs Gabe Landeskog is taking his rehab literally stride by stride. Watch the attention to detail here with skills coach Shawn Allard. We’ll get an update from Jared Bednar later today after practice. pic.twitter.com/DrH07gtExu — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) March 3, 2023

Goalie rotation explained

The Avalanche are playing goaltender musical chairs with injured backup Pavel Francouz (lower body) still nowhere close to returning.

For now, it’s Jonas Johansson behind starter Alexandar Georgiev. But Keith Kinkaid and Justus Annunen have both spent time with the club in the absence of Francouz.

“Number one, I don’t want those guys sitting too long without playing,” Bednar said. “We’re going to need someone to play some games here and there and we want them to stay sharp. JJ and Annunen, both of those guys have been playing a lot of games this year with the Eagles. I don’t want to all of the sudden take them out of that routine and expect them to be at their best.”

What's next: The Avalanche (35-21-6) host the Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8), 7 p.m. Thursday (Altitude) at Ball Arena.