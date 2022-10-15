DENVER — Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog still has no clear timetable to return from injury after a “late developing” slowdown in his recovery, coach Jared Bednar told reporters Saturday after practice.
On opening night, Landeskog gingerly skated with the Stanley Cup pregame during the celebration at Ball Arena. But the Avs (1-1-0) do not expect the imminent return of Landeskog or injured forward Darren Helm ahead of Monday night’s road test at the Minnesota Wild.
“Whenever a player isn’t starting the season, and it’s starting to drag out, there’s going to be a concern,” Bednar said. “Same with Helm. He had his surgery. He’s been working and trying to get back. It’s a little slower moving. Every game you’re without these guys, there’s a concern.
"We’ll see what the timeline will become, but for now, he’s not in our lineup helping us win — which (stinks).”
The Avalanche began the offseason confident their roster would be at full strength for opening night. But lingering undisclosed injuries for Landeskog (lower body) and Helm did not heal as expected.
“As the summer developed, and (Landeskog) started getting on the ice, he was having some trouble," Bednar said. "That was late developing.”
The Avalanche turned to Artturi Lehkonen to replace Landeskog on the team’s top line beside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen for the first two games. Lehkonen thrived with four points (two goals). Helm’s absence opened a bottom-six forward slot for Kurtis MacDermid. But Colorado needs a healthy Landeskog and Helm to help generate early winning momentum this season.
“We’re hoping they’ll both be able to work their way back here," Bednar said.