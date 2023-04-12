Gabe Landeskog took a celebratory lap with Lord Stanley before the Avalanche’s home opener at Ball Arena. He went on to miss the entire regular season.

Now, it’s unclear if the captain will return from his ongoing knee issues in time for the playoffs.

“I still don’t have an update on (Landeskog),” coach Jared Bednar said Monday following practice. “He’s a work in progress and seeing how it goes. ... He’s a pro. He’s here working every day trying to get better and trying to get to the point where he can play.”

That’s been a common refrain for the six months since Landeskog underwent his second knee surgery in October. However, during the national TV broadcast of Avs-Oilers, the team was more forthcoming with ESPN. Reporter Emily Kaplan said that Landeskog had “a couple more appointments this week to talk to people."

Bednar declined to elaborate on Landeskog much further.

“He’s pushing himself to the limits of what he feels like he can do,” Bednar said.

Landeskog, after two separate knee procedures, resumed skating individually in a red non-contact sweater in late February. He’s joined the team, briefly, for a handful of morning skates and practices.

On Wednesday, The Denver Gazette asked Bednar to clarify how much Landeskog has progressed over roughly two months of skating individually. Bednar said: “I don’t know how to measure that. He’s made progress, for sure. He’s still not ready to go.”

That certainly doesn’t inspire confidence Landeskog will be ready soon. The first round of the postseason opens early next week with dates and opponent still to-be-determined.

Bednar added it’s “possible” Landeskog will not return in time for the postseason.

It wasn’t all bad news Wednesday. Bednar said injured Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (broken finger) could potentially return to the lineup for their final two games.

Burke re-signed

The Avalanche re-signed AHL forward Cal Burke to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Burke, 26, is a former Notre Dame hockey captain with 16 goals and 21 assists with the Colorado Eagles this season, his third with the organization.

What’s next: The Avalanche (49-24-7) play their final home game of the regular season against the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3), 6 p.m. Thursday (Altitude) at Ball Arena.