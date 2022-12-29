DENVER — No team in the NHL relies more on one player than the Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Cale Makar.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner, entering Thursday night’s home matchup against the Kings, tops the league in average ice time — 27:09. Colorado is leaning heavily on Makar with the injury absence of second defensive pair Bowen Byram (lower body) and Josh Manson (lower body) from the lineup. Neither player is currently skating while on week-to-week timelines for return.

But how much longer can Makar’s minutes explosion last?

“I’m not immune to it,” Makar said. “I don’t think it’s ideal playing 30 minutes a night with my playing style. I’m a high-octane guy that likes to be aggressive.”

Makar, predictably, accepts the extra assignment without complaint. His goal production has dipped this month — just two over 13 games — but Makar still ranks third on the team in points (31) nearing the halfway mark of the season. He’s the engine behind Colorado’s top power-play unit while also killing penalties.

The increased ice time has forced Makar to adapt his game with a more streamlined approach.

“It’s been a hard, uphill battle in terms of managing those minutes and when to exert yourself and when to not,” Makar said. “That’s something where I’ve leaned on (Devon Toews) quite a bit just because he’s so good in all of those areas. He finds those areas to jump in and never overexerts himself.

“Those minutes will come down once guys start coming back in. Right now, you’re just trying to manage it and produce when you get those opportunities.”

Makar’s ability to carry the defense is the latest step in his NHL maturation at just 24 years old.

“He can pick his spots on when to join and distribute the puck instead of just attacking all on his own,” coach Jared Bednar said. “I think he’s developed that ability over his time here. He’s gone from a guy that ideally played 18 minutes, to low-20s, to mid-20s and now. You wouldn’t want to do it every night.

“But he can push 30 minutes on a lot of nights and be real effective.”

Forward Mikko Rantanen added: “It’s not surprising, especially with (Byram) and (Manson) out for a while now. It kind of puts more pressure on Cale. But with his skating ability, and how easy it is for him, I think he’s doing a very good job.”