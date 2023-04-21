Gabe Landeskog isn’t letting an uncertain health future change his Avalanche leadership role.

Example A: Colorado’s furious Game 2 comeback to beat the Kraken and even their first-round playoff series.

During the first intermission Thursday at Ball Arena, trailing Seattle by two goals, the Avs found inspiration from a familiar source. Their captain. Landeskog made his way down from the press box to the dressing room. Teammates said his message was clear.

Forward Logan O’Connor: “He was just doing a really good job of trying to keep things positive. Focus on what we can control and starting off with a better second period.”

Forward Alex Newhook: “He just said to be a bit more connected and find a bit more jump here. That was kind of the bottom line for us.”

The Avalanche followed through with a dramatic 3-2 victory. It’s no surprise that Landeskog will also be making the trip to Seattle for Game 3.

“I’m not in there (during) the intermission, but we’ve got great leadership in there. I trust those guys,” coach Jared Bednar said after the Game 2 win. “Landy has been in the room because he’s been watching. I think it helps to have guys, like with Landy, that he’s not so emotionally invested in it. And they trust him. He’s their captain and he carries a big voice. I know he’s been in and out of there. … He can take the emotion out of it, deliver a message and guys can get it.”

It’s impossible to replace the intangibles that made Landeskog the right captain to lead the Avs to a championship. He also recorded 11 goals and 11 assists on a bum knee last postseason. Colorado misses his greasy net-front presence and physicality.

“Obviously, we’d like to have him suiting up for us. But that’s not an option. So, just to have him around, his presence is huge,” O’Connor said. “He’s the leader of the room whether he’s playing or not. I think guys just respect his voice so much. He’s got a calming presence in situations where we need to be calm. In other situations, when we need maybe a little kick in the butt, he’s there for us as well.”

Injury report

Two injured Avalanche players — forward Andrew Cogliano (upper body) and defenseman Jack Johnson (lower body) — will make the trip to Seattle, Bednar said. They are still considered “day-to-day" with no specific timeline for their return. Cogliano participated in an optional practice Friday at Ball Arena.

What’s next: The Avalanche travel to face the Kraken, 8 p.m. Saturday (TBS, Altitude) at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 3 the first-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.