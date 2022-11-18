RALEIGH, N.C. — Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz smiled in the visitor’s dressing room Thursday night at PNC Arena surrounded by reporters after a career-topping performance.
Forty-six saves in a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes? Must be nerve-racking, right?
"It's more fun. You don't have time to think about anything,” Francouz explained. “You just flow with the game.”
Francouz, somehow, wasn’t fazed. Much to the delight of his teammates. Colorado’s supposed No. 2 goaltender stood on his head all night, and when Francouz left the ice for a postgame Altitude TV interview, defenseman Erik Johnson passed him in the hallway.
“You’re a sicko,” Johnson told Francouz. He laughed.
“We were just happy. So, there’s a lot of funny words flying around,” Francouz said. “It wasn’t the most beautiful win. But we’ll take it. Anytime.”
Francouz, in his fifth start of the season, carried the Avalanche. Coach Jared Bednar said: “Frankie gave us a chance to win the whole night.”
No kidding. Colorado had a sharp disadvantage in shots on goal (48 to 15) despite the victory.
Francouz set the tone early with a magnificent first period stop on a Carolina power play. A crossing pass from Seth Jarvis opened the back door for a quality Sebastian Aho scoring chance. But Francouz slammed it shut by sliding across the crease — staying upright with full body control — for a clean pad save. Aho punched the glass in frustration.
Pavel Francouz makes a save on Sebastian Aho FI in the 1st period #CARvsCOL #LetsGoCanes #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/HNuoBEy6C1— nopClips (@nopClips) November 18, 2022
Francouz credits the stop to film study and coaching.
“We do scouting every time before the game of the power play,” Francouz said. “We especially focused on this play with (goalies coach) Jussi Parkkila in the morning skate. It paid off right away. … The main point on this play is that you don’t collapse. You don’t fall on your stomach.”
Carolina finally broke through in the second with an Aho snipe through traffic and the Hurricanes later tied the game, 2-2, with an unusual play in the third. Francouz went behind his net to corral a puck before a communication error with teammate Andreas Englund. The defenseman collided with Francouz, who lost his stick. Carolina took advantage seconds later with a Martin Necas goal.
“They dumped the puck. I was there to stop it and (Englund) called to leave it. I just decided I was going to play it anyways,” Francouz said. “He couldn’t stop so we just collided.”
The mistake led to overtime. But not the Avs’ demise. Francouz made one save in the extra period before an Artturi Lehkonen game-winner sealed an unlikely Colorado win. Francouz played the hero.
“I don’t expect anything less from him,” defenseman Cale Makar said. “He’s been playing unbelievable for us.”
Alexandar Georgiev is still the team’s presumed starter to close out a three-game road trip against D.C. and Dallas. But Francouz has shown he’s more than capable of holding down the Avalanche net. His 46 saves Thursday night set an NHL personal best. Francouz is ready for me.
“I’m preparing the same way for a game if I play or if I don’t play,” Francouz said.
