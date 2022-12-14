Avalanche forward J.T. Compher is taking full advantage of increased opportunity.
“It’s nice to play more and feel like you’re in a bit more of a flow,” Compher said Thursday following a two-point night in a 3-2 win against Philadelphia at Ball Arena. “But whatever the team asks me to do, I’m going to do.”
Compher has already eclipsed 20 minutes of ice time in 10-of-27 games played. Compare that to last season when he skated as much in only 6-of-70 total regular season games. It’s no surprise more playing time has led to improved production.
Compher — the team’s second-line center beside wingers Andrew Cogliano and Logan O’Connor — enters a home matchup Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres with eight points (five goals) over his last seven games. Lately, with so many forward injuries, the Avs are asking Compher to do it all.
“A tough job, right? Lots of 'D' zone starts. I’ve got (Compher) taking a bunch of faceoffs with some of the centermen that we have out,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We’ve been using him and keeping him out there, almost double-shifting, even sometimes back-to-back.”
Compher, 27, is a former 2013 second-round NHL draft pick in his seventh season with the Avalanche. He’s recorded multi-point games this year against the Sabres, Hurricanes, Canucks and Flyers. Yet Compher was slow producing to start the season.
He notched just a point — one assist at Minnesota — during the month of October.
“At the beginning of the season, I felt like I was playing good hockey and not really getting bounces,” Compher said. “I don’t really worry too much about points. My game is more than that. Faceoffs and the defensive side of is the focus first. Points come when you do it right.”
Two Compher highlights resonated from the Avs’ recent win over Philadelphia. He lured a defender out of position on a breakaway, with great patience and poise up the middle, to dish a perfect assist to teammate Devon Toews at the net. Compher later went top shelf to put the Avalanche ahead 3-1; a critical insurance goal.
Devon Toews through the gap! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ei8i4Qievv— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2022
Period three, goal three!!!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/opvkEgIj5V— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 14, 2022
“He's playing with a lot of confidence," Bednar said. "When you’re doing all the work and you don’t get rewarded, it can be disheartening. It can be frustrating. You have to be mentally tough to work through slumps and periods of time where you’re not getting rewarded.
“But he’s getting rewarded.”
It’s possible that Compher’s role will diminish slightly upon the return of several injured forwards. Evan Rodrigues (lower body) skated in a regular jersey at Wednesday's practice and might be available Thursday against Buffalo, Bednar said. For now, the Avalanche will lean heavily on their humble second-line center.
“It’s definitely quite a necessity right now with the guys that are out,” said Compher when asked about his growing ice time. “I’ve always had the mentality to just do whatever I’m asked and play hard.”
What’s next: The Avalanche (15-10-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (13-14-2) 7 p.m. Thursday at Ball Arena on Altitude TV (DirecTV/FuboTV).