An old friend is rejoining the Avalanche to help try and win another Stanley Cup.

The Avs have acquired defenseman Jack Johnson in a trade with Chicago, the team announced Sunday evening, in exchange for Colorado defenseman Andreas Englund.

Johnson, 36, provided depth and a veteran presence in the Avalanche dressing room a year ago before signing with the Blackhawks last summer in free agency. His return to Colorado signals a need for experienced leadership, with Johnson appearing in 1,000-plus games for six different teams over his 17-year NHL career. Johnson logged four assists for the Blackhawks this season.

The Avalanche are also missing defensemen Erik Johnson (indefinitely with a lower body injury) and Cale Makar (after his second concussion). Johnson should help fill the void until their return. Also, don’t be surprised if Colorado general manager Chris MacFarland remains active in adding another defenseman before Friday’s trade deadline.

Englund, 27, appeared in 36 Avalanche games this season with three assists. He was a steady presence on the back end who held up well in several fights.

Malgin bolsters depth scoring

Denis Malgin won’t deny it: The Avs forward might have a new play to lead off his NHL career highlight tape.

“That’s probably one of the best,” Malgin said in the postgame dressing room at Ball Arena moments after a 4-1 victory over the visiting Flames.

Here’s the play breakdown. Early in the third period, with Colorado leading 3-1, defenseman Josh Manson found Malgin with an entry pass into the neutral zone. He took care of the rest.

Malgin picked up speed quickly in space as he approached the blue line with three Calgary players in between him and the net. Malgin first deked former Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov with a slick move. Then he squeezed between two more players before launching a top shelf wrister that beat Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Denis Malgin dices through Calgary's defense and buries the biscuit for a terrific goal, 4-1 Avalanche!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/P4E6fCXOCX — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) February 26, 2023

“I saw three guys in front of me, but I had good speed, so I tried to dangle,” Malgin said. “I’m trying every game to try and get better and help the team. Trying to play my role.”

Malgin, traded to Colorado from the Maple Leafs in December, has now scored three goals over his last six games. His rise in production on the fourth line coincides with the Avalanche’s five-game winning streak.

“I thought it was a really nice goal. Like something you might see Mikko (Rantanen) and (Nathan MacKinnon) do sometimes,” coach Jared Bednar said of Malgin’s breakaway goal. “I thought that was good. He has that skillset. … When you’re getting depth scoring, it’s the difference in playing really tight games and being able to continue to use the whole bench, and not cruise to victories, but at least you’ve got a little breathing room at the end of the game.”

What’s next: The Avalanche (33-19-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-6), 7 p.m. Monday (Altitude) at Ball Arena.