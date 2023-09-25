Justus Annunen is on the cusp of his dream to make the Colorado Avalanche roster.

The 23-year-old goaltender is currently the team’s backup with no timetable for the healthy return of Pavel Francouz (lower body injury). Annunen started Sunday in the team’s preseason opener, making 14-of-15 saves, before exiting midway through the second period.

Annunen later grinned in the dressing room at Ball Arena.

“It was fun to play again. It’s been a long time,” Annunen told The Denver Gazette. “I tried to find my game.”

It was a solid debut, given the circumstances. Annunen showcased his blend of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and quick-twitch athleticism between the pipes. The lone Minnesota goal against Annunen happened on a second-consecutive Wild power play opportunity. Colorado only pulled him midway through the game to give Arvid Holm, a former Jets prospect, the opportunity in net.

“I thought (Annunen) was great. He gets the one that sneaks through on the power play, it’s a nice play by them. We’re killing back-to-back penalties again,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He got to see all different situations. I thought he had a good night.”

Annunen, a Finland native, returned to his home country to train last summer in a group that includes Carolina center Sebastian Aho. Aho just signed an eight-year, $78-million contract extension with the Hurricanes.

“We have a bunch of guys we can skate with and work out. It’s perfect,” Annunen said.

The 2018 third-round NHL draft pick has sharpened his game over the past two AHL seasons with the Colorado Eagles. Annunen improved his save percentage from .893 to .916. It hasn’t translated into much NHL opportunity yet. He’s appeared in only four career Avalanche games.

Colorado is likely to monitor the waiver wire for veteran goaltenders to hit the open market as teams trim their rosters in preseason. A trade is also possible. But the Avs are low on available cap space.

Is Annunen ready to make the NHL jump?

“This is what I’ve been working for,” Annunen said. “It’s my dream to play in the NHL. I’m just trying to make the most of it and do my best every day. Fight for my spot.”

Alexandar Georgiev returns as the undisputed starter in net after setting personal bests last season in games started (62), wins (40) and save percentage (.918). The aim is for Georgiev and Annunen to each play two-and-a-half to three games each in exhibition. Bednar said Annunen is “our No. 2 option. For me, that’s to be determined through camp.”