Peter McNab, the former Denver University hockey star and the long-time Avalanche broadcaster, has passed away at the age of 70, Altitude announced on Sunday. 

McNab, raised in a hockey family, was born in Vancouver, British Columbia but spent his teenage years in San Diego. He went to DU on a baseball scholarship, but soon found his way to the ice, where he excelled for the Pioneers.

He was drafted by the Sabres in 1972 and later traded to the Bruins, where he scored at least 35 goals and had at least 75 points six seasons in a row. McNab also played for the Canucks and the Devils during his long career. 

McNab, though, wasn't done with the league quite yet when he hung up his skates. He joined the Devils' broadcast booth right away, then made his way to Denver for the Avalanche's inaugural season. He spent over 25 years as the Avs' color commentator, continuing to work games in 2021 even as he battled cancer. He announced he was in remission in February and went on to see the team win the Stanley Cup four months later. 

McNab also worked several Olympic Games. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021. 