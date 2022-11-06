Peter McNab, the former Denver University hockey star and the long-time Avalanche broadcaster, has passed away at the age of 70, Altitude announced on Sunday.
The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the McNab family asks for privacy during this unimaginably difficult time. pic.twitter.com/fdnQ9zD1dL— AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) November 6, 2022
McNab, raised in a hockey family, was born in Vancouver, British Columbia but spent his teenage years in San Diego. He went to DU on a baseball scholarship, but soon found his way to the ice, where he excelled for the Pioneers.
He was drafted by the Sabres in 1972 and later traded to the Bruins, where he scored at least 35 goals and had at least 75 points six seasons in a row. McNab also played for the Canucks and the Devils during his long career.
McNab, though, wasn't done with the league quite yet when he hung up his skates. He joined the Devils' broadcast booth right away, then made his way to Denver for the Avalanche's inaugural season. He spent over 25 years as the Avs' color commentator, continuing to work games in 2021 even as he battled cancer. He announced he was in remission in February and went on to see the team win the Stanley Cup four months later.
McNab also worked several Olympic Games. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.
Our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Peter McNab, who passed away today. pic.twitter.com/80YtbeEfjx— USA Hockey (@usahockey) November 6, 2022
When the Avalanche came here in 1995, Denver was far from a hockey town. Since the day they arrived, generations of Colorado fans learned the sport of hockey and learned to love the sport of hockey in large part through the voice of Peter McNab.— Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) November 6, 2022
The hockey world lost a good one here… Pete absolutely loved the game and couldn’t have been a nicer man and it was a pleasure to know him. Sending my thoughts and prayers out to the McNab family, everyone at @AltitudeTV and the @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/VV3MpQV3ug— Matt Duchene (@Matt9Duchene) November 6, 2022
As word emerges of the loss of my partner, our friend and an incredible man and father, please keep Peter’s wonderful family in your thoughts and prayers and remember him for outstanding family man, hockey player & broadcaster he was. I will be not be responding as we all mourn.— Marc Moser TV (@RadioMoser) November 6, 2022