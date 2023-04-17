Meet the Colorado Avalanche’s odd couple on their quest for a repeat Stanley Cup.

Nathan MacKinnon is the team’s snarling, full-tank engine. Equally demanding of himself and teammates with facts over feelings, always, and a burning desire to compete. He bristles when approached by large groups of reporters in the dressing room. A singular focus: winning.

Mikko Rantanen is the team’s goofy-and-gifted giant. A world-class talent with a world-class personality. Teammate Jack Johnson said Rantanen “lightens a room when he’s in it.” No player had a bigger voice in the media, win or lose, with captain Gabe Landeskog’s yearlong injury absence.

The dynamic duo, entering its first-round playoff matchup Tuesday versus the Kraken, combined for 97 goals and 119 in the regular season, becoming the first 100-point teammates in Avalanche history since Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg (2000-01) — more evidence No. 29 MacKINNON and No. 96 RANTANEN will someday hang from the rafters at Ball Arena.

“The main reason which makes this year even better than their years past, regular season, is that they didn’t play together,” coach Jared Bednar said. “All their numbers and their career-highs that they’ve hit over the course of this season, for most of those (prior) seasons, they played together. … That just kind of shows you what they’re made of.”

MacKinnon and Rantanen’s opposing leadership styles and unique connection — built over the course of eight seasons as teammates — has kept the Avalanche championship window open.

“Our relationship is good. It’s grown, for sure,” Rantanen told The Denver Gazette. “He’s been here since I came (into the league). A lot of dinner together on the road. … Just to talk about some other things than hockey, too. I would say we have a good friendship. I don’t know if he agrees.”

Rantanen grinned: “But I think so,” he said.

MacKinnon, during the team’s final road trip of the season, confirmed that assessment.

“Everyone loves Mikko in the room,” MacKinnon told The Denver Gazette. “He’s a good guy. Works really hard.”

But within Rantanen’s joke is some truth. MacKinnon isn’t too concerned with being your friend.

Last week, when asked if he needed to step up more of an emotional leader of the team, Mackinnon responded bluntly: “I don’t. That’s not really me. I’ll speak when I have to. But I try to lead by example.”

Rantanen takes a different approach. But he doesn’t want MacKinnon to change, either.

“His honesty is also why he’s a good leader and a good character to have around,” Rantanen said. “He demands the best from everybody. He won’t let anything slide if you’re lazy. Especially in the playoffs. He’s going to show up. We know that.”

The Avalanche’s success in the postseason will likely depend on how far MacKinnon and Rantanen can carry the team. The odd couple's blend of leadership personality might be exactly what Colorado needs to once again hoist Lord Stanley.

“Nate is obviously intense. He brings that passion every day and that kind of rubs off on guys in the room,” teammate Alex Newhook said. “Mikko kind of piggybacks off him in that way. He still brings that intensity but he’s maybe a little bit lighter on guys in different areas. You kind of need different personalities on the team to mesh. We found that out last year.”

***

NATE AND MIKKO REGULAR SEASONS BY THE NUMBERS

55 — Rantanen goals

42 — MacKinnon goals

50 — Rantanen assists

69 — MacKinnon assists

18 — MacKinnon and Rantanen game-winning goals

11 — MacKinnon games missed to injury

0 — Rantanen games missed to injury

***

DYNAMIC DUOS IN COLORADO SPORTS HISTORY

Avalanche F Joe Sakic and F Peter Forsberg (1995-2008): Two of the all-time greats in NHL history played together for more than a decade as Colorado teammates. It sure feels like MacKinnon and Rantanen are next in line to carry on their championship tradition.

Broncos QB John Elway and RB Terrell Davis (1995-98): They won back-to-back Super Bowls as two of the NFL’s most prolific players at their respective positions through the late 1990s. Their jerseys still dominate the stands at Mile High.

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic and PG Jamal Murray (2016-present): The two-time reigning MVP center and his resilient point guard have the top-seeded Nuggets in their most realistic championship window since … ever? Jokic and Murray will determine how far they go.