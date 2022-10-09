There will be some familiar faces that you won’t see in an Avalanche uniform this season.
Nazem Kadri, Andre Burkaovsky and Darcy Kuemper have all moved on after last year’s Stanley Cup title, but the bulk of the roster still looks the same as the team is out to repeat. Still, those few players that did leave had a big impact and have since been replaced with new players to fill those important roles.
Here’s a look at the four newcomers to this year’s Avalanche team:
Alexandar Georgiev, goaltender
Kadri was the biggest subtraction of the offseason, but easily the biggest addition the Avs made was Georgiev, who will be the team’s third starting goaltender in as many years, although the three-year, $10.2 million contract he got suggests the team hopes he’s their guy going forward.
Georgiev has had an interesting start to his NHL career. After going undrafted, he earned a contract with the New York Rangers and played well enough to the point where it looked like he would become the successor to longtime goalie Henrik Lundqvist. But he ultimately became unseated by Igor Shesterkin, who turned into arguably the best goaltender in the league last season.
Now Georgiev has his shot to be the top goaltender again and the Avs hope he’s good enough to carry them deep into the playoffs again.
Anton Blidh, forward
A depth signing in the offseason, Blidh is coming off a season in which he played a career-high 32 games for the Boston Bruins.
Blidh had spent the last seven seasons bouncing back and forth between the AHL and NHL before he agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Avs.
He’s registered 12 points in 70 career NHL games.
Evan Rodrigues, forward
Signing in late in the offseason for a player of his caliber, Rodrigues is in line to be a top 6 forward for the Avs this season and is thought of as the team’s replacement for Kadri, along with Alex Newhook, who’s stepping into a bigger role this season.
Rodrigues spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and a career-year, registering 43 points and appearing in all 82 regular season games.
The 29-year-old could quickly become a fan favorite behind the usual suspects of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar as he’s one of a number of players that will be in line to put up plenty of points on the team’s second line.
Lukas Sedlak, forward
A surprise signing, Sedlak appears set to have a role on the Avalanche this season after an impressive training camp and preseason.
After three disappointing years with the Blue Jackets, Sedlak moved to the KHL where he showed he’s still capable of playing in the NHL, averaging 40.3 points over the course of three years in the KHL in which he played an average of 54.7 games per season.
Sedlak is on a one-year deal and looks like he’ll be on the fourth line to open the season.