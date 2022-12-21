DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche’s typically high-powered offense is in a funk.
It's still finding ways to win.
The Avs escaped Ball Arena on Wednesday night with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Canadiens. Forward Mikko Rantanen scored the game-winner — a wicked wrister on a breakaway — about two minutes into the extra period.
“I’m just glad it went in,” Rantanen said.
The Avalanche, to close out a five-game homestand, claimed 8-of-10 points with four victories. Not bad. Colorado (18-11-2) now travels Friday to face Nashville. The team is surging despite the absence of star center Nathan MacKinnon and a lack of consistent scoring.
The Avalanche outshot their last four opponents (Sabres, Predators, Islanders and Canadiens) by a combined margin of 153 to 93. Yet Colorado scored only seven times over that span; 1.75/game. When Artturi Lehkonen tied the thing up Wednesday with a power-play goal, it snapped an Avs' scoreless streak that spanned more than 100 consecutive minutes of game play.
“Sometimes they go in for you and sometimes they don’t,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Clearly, we’re missing a little bit of our scoring punch. We’re still creating enough chances to win hockey games.”
Colorado fell victim to another slow start with Montreal leading just 1:48 into the game. Canadiens’ forward Anthony Richard scored his first career NHL goal on a breakaway — outskating defenseman Erik Johnson to the net — with Colorado sleeping in transition.
The Avs turned up their intensity in the second. Forward Evan Rodrigues drew a tripping penalty late in the period to give Colorado its first power-play chance. Forward Valeri Nichushkin, still seeking his first goal since returning from ankle surgery, had a clean look at the net from a perfect net-front pass via J.T. Compher. But the puck bounced off Nichushkin’s skate and the Avalanche came up empty.
Colorado finally broke through, early in the third period, with a Lehkonen power-play goal against his former team. Rantanen and Cale Makar were credited with assists on the quick-passing finish.
“Cale and Mikko played a really good dish there. I had a lot of time,” Lehkonen said. “I was just trying to hit the net.”
Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, following a 26-save shutout Monday against the Islanders, was phenomenal against Montreal making 19-of-20 saves.
New forward Denis Malgin, acquired via trade with Toronto, made his Avalanche debut skating on the third line with center Ben Meyers and winger Logan O’Connor. Malgin earned 16:21 of ice time. He recorded three hits, three shots on goal and one penalty (slashing).
“I like the way (Malgin) skated and moved the puck.” Bednar said. “He was making plays. Pretty sure hands. Responsible on the defensive side of it. He got better as the game went on.”
What’s next: The Avalanche (18-11-2) travel to face the Nashville Predators, 6 p.m. Friday (Altitude TV) at Bridgestone Arena.