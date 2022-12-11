WHAT HAPPENED: It looked as though the Avalanche were about to lose in one of the worst ways possible after allowing a late short-handed goal by former teammate Brandon Saad. But, with seven seconds left, Mikko Rantanen came to the rescue, scoring his second goal of the game to send it to overtime. Rantanen was the hero again in overtime, scoring the winning goal less than a minute into overtime as the Avs beat the Blues 3-2.
STAR OF THE GAME: Rantanen had his fifth career hat trick and now has 19 goals on the season. He's off to the best start of his career and on pace to surpass his career-high in goals.
BETWEEN THE PIPES: The Avalanche broke their four-game losing streak, getting their first win since Dec. 1.
WHAT'S NEXT: Avs vs. Flyers (at Bell Arena) on Tuesday (7 p.m., Altitude TV).