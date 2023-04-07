SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mikko Rantanen’s journey to 50 goals began long ago under the Finnish sun in his childhood backyard shooting pucks at sheets of plywood.

The homemade goal, built by Rantanen’s father, Hannu, didn’t have a net. Instead, Hannu painted targets for young Mikko to endlessly direct his shots. His off-ice hockey salvation.

“I remember my dad, in the summertime outside, built a shooting (funnel) made from wood,” Rantanen told The Denver Gazette. “There was a box and the pucks fell there always. I would bring it back again and again. Then I didn’t have to collect pucks from the ground everywhere. … I tried to go out there every night and shoot pucks.”

The humble foundation for a historic achievement.

On Thursday night, in a 6-2 road victory at the San Jose Sharks, Rantanen became just the third Avalanche player since franchise relocation to record at least 50 goals in a season. It happened late in the first period when Rantanen flushed a MacKinnon rebound on a breakaway chance.

Mikko Rantanen jams to the net and cleans up MacKinnon's rebound for his 50th goal of the season!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/vC91qHYImP — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 7, 2023

He wasn’t done yet. Rantanen scored twice more — trailing Evan Rodrigues on the rush and redirecting a Nathan MacKinnon shot at the crease — for a hat trick.

Teammates welcomed Rantanen back to the postgame dressing room with a celebratory water bottle shower. He is just the third player in Avalanche history (since relocation) to record 50 goals in a season; joining Joe Sakic (1995-96/2000-01) and Milan Hejduk (2002-03).

“A special feeling. But it’s still a team game. I’m not too worried about that individual stuff, ” Rantanen said. “I saw Milan maybe once or twice this year at the rink. … Joe sometimes helps with my game. He was a Hall-of-Famer himself, so I like those tips that he gives.”

It just so happened to be 20 years exactly to the day since Hejduk scored his 50th goal back on April 6, 2003. Rantanen is also just the third Finnish-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

“Teammates obviously make it happen, too. You can’t do anything alone,” Rantanen said. “I’ve been blessed to play with good teammates and good linemates. They’re making good plays for me to score like today again. It’s just fun to share it with them for sure.”

Rantanen’s historic season is the product of necessity, amid wave after wave injuries, and predictable for teammates that know him best. Defenseman Erik Johnson has spent the past eight years watching Rantanen blossom into one of the league’s top power forwards and a true leader in Colorado’s dressing room.

“He’s comfortable speaking. He’s comfortable in his game. He knows what type of player he is and how good he is,” Johnson said. “He can take over a game on any given night and he has. I think you could always see he had the potential. Maybe not to this level. … He’s probably a Top-10 player in the league. That's awesome for us.”

Coach Jared Bednar added: “Our whole team and organization is really happy for him. It’s a big milestone, especially the first time you do it. I’m sure it’s probably been on his mind here for a little bit. … He’s put in the work to become an elite goal scorer in this league. To see him hit 50 (goals) is pretty special.”

Back in the postgame dressing room at SAP Center, Rantanen held up the historic 50th puck for a quick photo. Rantanen doesn’t have immediate plans for what he’ll do with it. However, more than likely, the puck will end up back in Finland. At the same house with the same backyard where it began. After all those shots on the plywood goal.

“I’ll probably take it home and it give to my parents,” Rantanen said.

Mr. 50 after a water bottle shower from teammates pic.twitter.com/7VZuJFsF3F — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) April 7, 2023

What’s next: The Avalanche (47-24-6) face the Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10), 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Altitude) at Crypto.com Arena.