Sixty minutes of hockey isn't enough for the Avalanche and Oilers to settle things.

For the third straight meeting, dating back to the deciding Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Colorado and Edmonton needed an extra period to decide a victor.

Just like that night in Edmonton last summer, the Avs came out on top by a 6-5 score. This time it was Mikko Rantanen who netted the game-winner with 21.1 seconds left in the 3-on-3 extra session.

"This win speaks to the character in this room and the desire to win."

“First of all, really good job by (Compher) to win the draw,” Rantanen said. “That’s really important in the OT. I think (Devon Toews) ran a little pick on (Darnell) Nurse there, so it gave me a little bit more room. I was glad to help the team win.”

For the first two periods, the game didn't look like one Colorado had any business winning.

“It was an ugly game on our side of it, anyway,” Avs coach Jared Bendar said. “(We) did some good things as far as scoring and capitalizing on some of the chances that we had, which wasn’t enough. Some of the stuff we gave up was ugly. We had some guys that looked really tired and mentally tired.”

The fatigue on display was understandable given the Avs were playing on back-to-back days, again, and that included a flight home from St. Louis after Saturday's win.

But this Avs team has a knack for rallies, even on nights when Bednar said the team “wasn’t anywhere near our best” and they’re facing one of the most potent offenses in the NHL.

“We had some resilience, no question,” Bednar said. “I felt like we lacked energy there, which is understandable with what’s going on. If you’re mentally not engaged the way you have to be, it can be a tough night. We survived it. We were fortunate to get two points out of it, but we did. We just had to leave it all out on the ice and I felt like we did that in the third (period) and overtime.”

Despite allowing five goals in the game the Avs held Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the league’s top two-point getters, to one point each.

Nathan MacKinnon was the best player on the ice and logged another 28 minutes, 20 seconds of ice time. He had a goal and two assists to give him five straight multi-point games and he now has 13 points in the seven games since the all-star break.

It was the perfect recipe for another thrilling game between teams that once again could decide who represents the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup final in the coming months.

“Two best teams last year in the West, it’s always going to be a good one,” Rantanen said. “They have a good team again this year. It’s fun to play against them. It’s a good challenge to play against, especially (Draisaitl) and (McDavid). It’s good to see those guys in the regular season.”

Gabriel Landeskog rejoins the team

A familiar face was back at Ball Arena Sunday.

Gabriel Landeskog was walking toward the locker room after the overtime win over the Oilers in the clearest sign in months the captain’s rehab process soon will have him back on the ice.

“It’ll be nice to have him around,” Jared Bednar said. “I think all the guys are excited to see him, I was excited, the coaches were excited.”

There’s still no timetable for Landeskog’s return to the lineup from the knee injury that’s kept him all season, but his presence in the training room is an added bonus.

“It’s helpful,” Bednar said. “It’s a set of eyes, one of their peers, a guy that everyone respects (who) will be watching the games and can share his thoughts. He’s been doing it from a distance, but now to be able to be in the room and come in and talk to guys and practice. He’ll have some good insight.”

After months away from the team, Bednar also said being back around the team is going to benefit Landeskog as the team ramps him up for another playoff run.

“I’m sure he’s happy to be back, too, from talking with him this morning,” Bednar said. “Rehabbing an injury long-term, it’s brutal. It’s disheartening. It’s two steps forward, one step back all the time. Nothing ever seems to heal, and you don’t feel as good as you should as quick as you should. It can be draining, tiring. I think to get back around the guys and if he’s making progress where he can get on the ice here soon and start moving it forward, I’m sure he’s going to feel good about it.”