Miles Wood is a self-described “outdoor guy” who grins through missing teeth when asked about joining the Avalanche in NHL free agency.

“It just felt like Colorado was the perfect spot for me,” Wood said on a Monday teleconference call.

It’s a jarring transition for the 27-year-old Buffalo, N.Y., native who spent the past eight seasons with the New Jersey Devils. Wood’s enthusiasm stems from a fresh start on a long contract (six years/$2.5M AAV) for a team that believes in his potential.

“Talking with (general manager) Chris MacFarland, I had been on their radar for a few years now, and to hear that was a boost of confidence for me,” Wood said. “Just to play for a GM and a team and a coach that really wanted me, that was the most important thing. I talked to Chris once I did get (signed), and it was great to talk to him. And I talked to the head coach (Jared Bednar). We’re all just super excited to get going.”

Wood accounted for 148 points (78 goals) over 402 career games in New Jersey.

What will he bring to the Avalanche?

“First and foremost, I’m a hard-nosed player,” Wood said. “I like to get to the inside. A net-front guy. I’ll stick up for my teammates. More importantly, I just like to play hard … wherever I play, whether it’s first line, fourth line, third line or second line, it doesn’t matter to me. I know I’m going to a great team. I just can’t wait to chip in with the ways that I can. Hopefully, we can have a lot of success here in the coming years.”

Wood underwent right hip surgery that led him to miss almost the entire 2021-22 season. But he lauded the efforts of New Jersey’s medical staff in his recovery process. Wood said: “I have a brand-new hip in a sense. I’m ready to go and (have) no problems in that department.”

Wood likely slots in the Avalanche bottom-six forwards group where he could join a third line with newly acquired center Ross Colton and winger Logan O’Connor. The organization has a long-term vision for Wood’s potential impact. He is thankful.

“This free agency, a lot of one- and two-year deals were handed out. I feel very fortunate in the sense that I got a six-year deal,” Wood said. “From the start, Colorado was always a team that I would love to play for, and I love the mountains.”