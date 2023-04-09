The Colorado Avalanche beat the Ducks, 5-4 (OT), on Tuesday night in Anaheim. Here are three takeaways from the victory.

Comeback kids

The Avalanche gave up a two-goal lead, then stormed back from a two-goal deficit, to somehow eventually beat the Ducks. Nathan MacKinnon scored the game-winner late in overtime.

Mikko Rantanen joined MacKinnon in the 100-point club with two goals on the night (No. 54 on the season). Colorado is now riding a 10-game road winning streak; a franchise record. This Avalanche team is also the first in their history to win 28 away games.

MACKINNON ENDS IT! Nathan MacKinnon rifles home a fantastic one-timer to win it for the Avalanche in OT!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/2DGDXyJ2l9 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 10, 2023

Frankie’s back

For the first time in two months, Pavel Francouz started in net for the Avalanche after recovering from a lower-body injury. He’s been a dependable backup for Colorado over the past few seasons through several starter changes. The Avalanche need him healthy in tandem with Alexandar Georgiev for their upcoming playoff run.

On Sunday, Francouz was solid in the first period with nine saves before Anaheim scored four unanswered goals over second and third periods. Two were gifted on Avalanche turnovers. But Francouz received just enough help to mask a mostly uneven performance in his first game back.

Standings watch

The Avs remain out front in the Central Division after a gritty win in Anaheim. Here’s an updated look at the points leaders as of late Sunday night.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

1. Avalanche — 104

2. Stars — 102

3. Wild — 100

Avalanche 5, Ducks 4 (OT)

What happened: The Avs won another ugly game playing on the second of back-to-back nights. They return home having won all four games on their California road swing.

What went right: J.T. Compher opened the night with an even-strength goal at the net-front. Mikko Rantanen scored twice for 54 goals and 100 points on the season. His second goal (power play) brought the Avalanche deficit to 4-3 with seven minutes left in regulation. Then Nathan MacKinnon took over with two power play goals (one in overtime) to bring Colorado back from the dead.

What went wrong: The Avalanche hit three posts during power play chances in the first period. Anaheim scored unanswered goals late in the second period to tie the game, 2-2. The Ducks scored two more times to open the third period.

Between the pipes: Pavel Francouz, in his first game since early February, made 19-of-23 saves. Anaheim’s Lukas Dostal stopped 41 of Colorado’s 46 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (49-24-6) host the Edmonton Oilers (48-23-9), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN) at Ball Arena.